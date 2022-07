After being found guilty on a lesser charge in a 2020 murder case, 27-year-old Daniel Ralph Haire has been sentenced to 70 years in prison. Haire had been tried for Second Degree Murder in the 2020 killing of 33-year-old Rodney Christopher Norbdy. As a result of the trial, Haire had been found guilty on a lesser charge of Manslaughter for his role in the killing of Nordby. Haire was also found guilty on a charge of Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO