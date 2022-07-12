ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 107

Massachusetts Senator Warren Wants to Pre-Register Underage Voters

By Barry Richard
FUN 107
FUN 107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Democrat United States Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts may have stumbled on a good idea while looking to recruit potential voters for her party. The Daily Beast reports Warren has filed legislation to allow 16-and-17-year-olds to pre-register to vote. Traditionally, young people fail to show up on election day, and...

fun107.com

Comments / 38

Vanessa Ridings
3d ago

they should be raising the voter age. if you can't drink smoke or own a gun until you're 21 then the voting agree should be raised also.

Reply(10)
43
Mike
3d ago

Indoctrinate them as early as possible. Once they learn critical thinking skills, the left loses them.

Reply(1)
18
David Mihal
3d ago

They will be registered as Native American, just like her. More Fake Indians.

Reply
15
Related
POLITICO

If Joe Biden makes the "controversial" judicial nomination of a GOP lawyer who's worked against abortion access, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair isn't guaranteeing a hearing.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is waiting to see if Chad Meredith gets the nod. The man with the gavel speaks: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Judiciary Committee chair, sounded cool on Monday to the prospects of confirming Chad Meredith — the GOP lawyer who's reportedly under consideration to join the federal bench in Kentucky. Durbin described the potential nomination as challenging for Democrats, given Meredith's previous work defending abortion restrictions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Supreme Judicial Court rules against GOP challenge to new Massachusetts voting law

BOSTON -- The Supreme Judicial Court has ruled against a GOP challenge to the state's new voting law. The Massachusetts Republican Party filed a lawsuit claiming the expansion of early voting, and permanent mail-in voting was unconstitutional. The high court rejected that argument. "Today is a great day for Massachusetts citizens and voters," said Secretary of State William Galvin. In June, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the VOTES Act into law.  "The first aspect of the Act, which was critically timed, is the availability of vote-by-mail ballots without excuse for all voters in Massachusetts, for our upcoming September 6th primaries. As part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Joe Biden’s woes continue to add up, new polling shows

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden holds event marking passage of the bipartisan gun legislation he signed into law. ... Congress returns after break, bracing for busy month. ... Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has Covid, leaving Senate Democrats shorthanded. ... Jan. 6 committee hosts latest hearing on Tuesday (on the role that groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers played in the attack). ... And Oprah stars in new TV ad for Wes Moore in Maryland governor's race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Massachusetts#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Democrat#Boston Herald#The U S House
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Deadline

Parkland Father Interrupts Joe Biden’s Speech At Ceremony Marking New Gun Safety Bill

President Joe Biden today gave a speech marking the signing of a gun safety bill passed in the aftermath of recent mass shootings. But even as lawmakers, gun reform advocates and victims’ families gathered on the South Law ceremony said that the new legislation would be meaningful, some also said it falls short of laws that were in place in the past, like an assault weapons ban, or even a ban on purchases of those firearms for those under 21. And some said it more loudly than others.
Washington Examiner

Seniors in New York to be sent one-time $200 'stimulus check' payment

Some New York seniors can expect a little extra cash through a one-time payment of $200 as rising inflation continues to hit the country. The payments will come from Onondaga County, which saw its legislature unanimously approve the payments at this week’s meeting. Those eligible include seniors who are currently receiving the New York state Enhanced STAR exemption for the 2022-2023 school year, about 27,500 households in the county, according to WRVO.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, calling him a militia group member who took a central role in the pro-Trump mob’s attack, according to a court filing Friday. If a judge accepts the Justice Department’s recommendation, Guy Wesley Reffitt’s prison sentence would be nearly three times the length of the longest sentence among more than 200 defendants who have been sentenced for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the nation’s capital. The longest sentence so far is five years and three months for Robert Palmer, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to attacking police officers at the Capitol. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich is scheduled to sentence Reffitt on Aug. 1. The judge isn’t bound by any of the recommendations or the sentencing guidelines calculated by the court’s probation department, which call for a sentence ranging from nine years to 11 years and three months,
TEXAS STATE
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy