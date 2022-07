Kim Kardashian acted as a tourist in New York City as she took her daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, on a trip to Times Square to see her giant SKKN billboard on July 15. Kim brought followers along on her trip via her Instagram Story, which showed a photo (seen here) of North and Chicago smiling wide and sitting in a carriage with a view of the beautiful billboard in the background. The next image showed a different view of the billboard, which takes up two sides of a building, as North excitedly pointed at it. The back of Chicago’s head can be seen next to North, who was also turned away from the camera.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO