ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Emergency services: Death toll from collapsed Donbas apartment block rises to 43

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dR811_0gceA30F00

KYIV, July 12 (Reuters) - The death toll under a collapsed apartment block in the Donetsk region town of Chasiv Yar climbed to 43 on Tuesday evening, with rescue work still not over four days after the building was hit by Russian rocket fire, emergency services said.

Over 420 tonnes of rubble had been cleared and 9 people rescued from under the ruins, the regional emergency services directorate wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Sunday the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism as a result.

Russia, which denies deliberately targeting civilians, said on Monday it had "destroyed the temporary deployment point" of a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in Chasiv Yar.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Catherine Evans/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Drive

The Ukraine Situation Report: Cross-Border Sabotage Raids And CIA Operatives In Kyiv

LUHANSK, UKRAINE - JUNE 15: Flying helicopters of the Ukrainian army are seen as Russian attacks continue, on June 15, 2022 in Lisichansk region, Luhansk oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images). Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesA clearer image is coming into view of the clandestine aspects of Ukraine's defense as Russian missiles strike a crowded mall.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Andriy Yermak
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Iraq veteran, 39, who vanished while fighting in Ukraine was captured by Russians, his family fears – as two other Americans remain missing following battle with Putin's troops

A retired senior military veteran has been named as the third American missing in Ukraine, after vanishing while fighting in April, and failing to make contact since. U.S. Marine veteran Ret. Captain Grady Kurpasi left for Ukraine in March, according to CNN, and has not been heard from since April. No trace of him has been found, sparking fears he may have been killed.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Accident#Chasiv Yar#Russian#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

492K+
Followers
342K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy