These 45 Prime Day 2022 deals worth the splurge are still on sale
We’re over the moon about Amazon Prime Day 2022 . Not only is it one of the largest shopping events of the year, but it’s one of the best times to stock up on everything on your wishlist.
Though we have our eyes (and wallets) set on the best Prime Day deals under $100 , we can’t help but name 45 marked-down items worth the splurge that are still on sale — even after the end of this year’s Prime Day.
From new outdoor patio furniture to top-rated vacuums in all shapes and sizes, some of the investment-worthy items on your wishlist are up to hundreds of dollars off.
Click to jump to a specific sale category:
- Best Kitchen Deals Over $100
- Best Home Deals Over $100
- Best Beauty Deals Over $100
- Best Style Deals Over $100
- Best Tech Deals Over $100
- Best Health Deals Over $100
- Best Baby Deals Over $100
Not only have we reviewed the Vitamix Blender and think it’s pretty amazing (it can even blend whole foods into warm soups), but it’s more than $100 off after Prime Day. If you’re looking for a food processor and blade-spinning blender in one, this kitchen essential is worth the splurge.buy now 2. Gevi 15 Bar Espresso Machine , $150, original price: $180
It’s time to step up your coffee came while one of the best espresso makers is one sale. Snag Gevi’s 15 Bar Espresso Machine (clad with an advanced cappuccino system to make any artesian coffee lover smile with glee). It’s $30 off right now, doesn’t take up too much room on your counter and whips out the foam like your favorite barista.buy now 3. Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6 Qt. Air Fryer , $130, original price: $170
Instant Pot’s kitchen appliance is a machine worth your counter space, if we’re being honest. It’s the air fryer and toaster oven hybrid you’ve been wanting — and its EvenCrisp Technology makes it perfect for all of your recipes — for just $130 after Prime Day.buy now 4. Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen Blending System , $160, original price: $200
With a name like Ninja, you know it’s going to be good. This bundle comes with an effective food-crushing blender, an included processor bowl and four different speed options to make everything from smoothies to fresh juices. Oh, and it’s the perfect addition to your wedding registry .buy now 5. T-fal 14 Piece Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set , $163, original price: $180
T-fal is a leading name in cookware, and this set has all the essentials you need. It’s conveniently nonstick and dishwasher friendly.buy now 6. Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine , $650, original price: $750
We can’t go too long without coffee, and luckily, with the Breville Barista Express, we don’t have to. Not only is this restaurant-grade, post-Prime Day splurge $100 off, but it’s the caffeinated hub everyone will want to crowd around when you’re entertaining.buy now Best Home Deals Over $100 1. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum , $160, original price: $200
Still available for 20% off, Shark’s fan-favorite Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is less than $175 and boasts more than 28K rave reviews on Amazon. It also comes with a power brush and crevice tool to make it a worthwhile splurge.buy now 2. Solo Stove Portable Outdoor Fire Pit , $250, original price: $350
Normally Solo Stove products are quite the splurge, but not with the onset of Prime Day. Pick up a trendy and sleek outdoor fire pit to enjoy for the rest of the summer and cooler autumn nights for just $250.buy now 3. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum , $180, original price: $300
Clean your home without needing to move with the help of the Roomba. iRobot’s popular vacuum has exciting features like the ability to sense dirt and when to charge itself. It works on both carpets and hard floors as well.buy now 4. Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner , $380, original price: $430
Pool vacuums are one of those things that can be up there in price, serving as that wishlist item you’ll only buy when it’s on sale. Now’s your chance, because this quality one from Aiper is $50, is cordless and boasts great suction power. It’s like the Little Engine That Could, but for your pool.buy now 5. Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier for Extra-Large Rooms , $230, original price: $270
Air purifiers are one of the most popular buys around the time of Prime Day, so picking up Honeywell’s HEPA Air Purifier is in your best interest – especially if you suffer from allergies. This model, specifically, is great for large rooms and comes in a few different colors to match your space.buy now 6. Samsung AirDresser 3 Closet , $1,149, original price: $1,599
This is no ordinary closet. Place items in there and they will be steamed, sanitized, and deodorized, plus it can all be controlled through an app.buy now 7. Kohler Warming Bidet , $235, original price: $666
Your toilet will feel like an overseas vacation with Kohler’s warming bidet. This bidet has an easy installation and many different settings.buy now 8. Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid King Mattress , $2,460, original price: $2,895 More sizes and prices available
Ah, if we didn’t mention a quality mattress to splurge on around Prime Day, then would there even be a guide on what to invest in during the retailer’s event? Casper’s Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress comes in all the sizes to fit your bed, from twin to California King and has a durable base foam to prevent sinking and sagging over time, all while supporting your body.buy now 9. Greenworks 40V 16″ Cordless Electric Lawn Mower , $270, original price: $299
As one of the best lawn mowers we rounded up, Greenworks has a wonderful 40V 16″ Cordless Electric Lawn Mower that’s more than $20 off for a limited time, It’s lightweight, easy to use and includes a grass collection bag to make manicuring your yard an enjoyable, seamless process.buy now Best Beauty Deals Over $100 1. Shark HyperAir Blow-Dryer , $172, original price: $250
If the much-talked-about Dyson Airwrap isn’t in your budget, add Shark’s HyperAir Blow-Dryer to your Amazon cart ASAP. It’s still a high-quality styler and is now just under $175 for you to finally use a salon-like product post-shower.buy now 2. NuFACE Mini Starter Kit , $146, original price: $209
NuFACE’s Mini Starter Kit is a deal shoppers are on the edge of their seats about. For one, it’s finally less than $150 and helps contour, tone and firm the skin over time. When used five days a week for two months, you’ll begin to see results from its hydrating, leave-on formula.buy now 3. FOREO Luna 3 Cleansing Brush , $131, original price: $219
FOREO’s Luna 3 Cleansing Brush is a rockstar in the facial cleansing game, purely because it’s gentle, helps remove excess makeup (much like a toner would in your skincare routine ) and comes in fun colors to add some joy to your evening reset. Now, it’s just $131 to grab and go.buy now 4. Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush with Three Replacement Heads , $240, original price: $330
Electric toothbrushes are some of the best steals around the time of Amazon Prime Day. Top-rated brand Oral-B is offering its iO Series 9 Electric Toothbruth at a healthy discount, helping you remove more plaque with its four brushing modes and easy-travel charging case.buy now Best Style Deals Over $100 1. Bulova Men’s Sport Chronograph Strap Watch , $284, original price: $350
If you’re on the hunt for a handsome, modern watch, Bulova is serving up its Sport Chronograph Strap Watch for nearly 20% off right now. Its rich royal blue, coupled with an aesthetic red tone, will make any outfit elevated this season.buy now 2. U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay Expandable Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels , $125, original price: $180
Going away this summer? Pick up the U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay Expandable Softside Luggage Set. Featuring spinny wheels (everyone’s favorite), it comes in three other moody colors that are dark enough to masquerade any spills, if those should happen.buy now 3. Samsonite Omni 2 Carry-On Luggage , $419, original price: $610
Samsonite is one of the top names in luggage , and Prime Day is a great time to snag it at a sale price. Various sizes and colors of the hard luggage are on sale, though some have been selling out.buy now 4. Swarovski Tennis Necklace, $280, original price: $300
One thing we stand by: Amazon jewelry is worth your coin. Swarovski’s Tennis Necklace pairs well with a white dress or jumpsuit alike, makes a beautiful gift and is on sale for $20 off to celebrate Prime Day.buy now 5. Ecco Helsinki Oxford , $121, original price: $160
A classic and tasteful shoe, now at more than 20% off. Made with Italian leather, but also designed with comfort in mind, these shoes are also available in a variety of colors.buy now 6. Bose Frames Soprano BlueTooth Audio Sunglasses , $230, original price: $249
In the summer, sunglasses are surely smart — but Bose’s Frames are really smart. Our jaws nearly dropped when we discovered this unisex pair features BlueTooth Audio to discreetly listen to music when paired with your mobile device. Seriously, next-level.buy now Best Tech Deals Over $100 1. Apple Airpods Pro , $170, original price: $249
Whenever AirPods go on sale, the item is a top seller. Whether you need to upgrade or want to see what all the fuss is about, post-Prime Day is a great time to buy Airpods. AirPod Pros offer a customizable fit and over 24 hours of battery life through the charging case.buy now 2. Apple Watch Series 7 , $309, original price: $429
The Apple Watch helps you with your fitness goals by helping with tracking and motivation. It doesn’t hurt that it’s a well designed product that helps keep you connected as well. At $120 off, it’s a good time to pick one up if you’re in the market. Available in several colors.buy now 3. Samsung 75″ QLED 4K LED Quantum Smart TV , $2,798, original price: $3,498
For hundreds of dollars off, you can’t go wrong with Samsung’s Smart TV. Available in many sizes, it also has built-in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to ensure the *prime* viewing experience. Snag it before other shoppers do!buy now 4. Samsung Galaxy Book Go Laptop , $311, original price: $350
We’ll say yes to any laptop that’s on sale for if we’re on a budget — especially Samsung. The brand’s top-rated Galaxy Book Go is a phenomenal buy if modernity is what you’re after. It’s comparable to Samsung’s tablets and Android phones, too.buy now 5. The Frame 32″ QLED Smart TV , $458, original price: $528
Yes, the popular Frame TV is still on sale! If you want your TV to also be a piece of digital art, this model may be fit for you. Not only is the picture quality top notch, but this TV also supports artists with their store, for when the TV is in art mode.buy now 6. Amazon Fire 50″ Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV , $350, original price: $510
As one of the best splurge-worthy TV deals Amazon is offering, the retailer’s Fire 50″ Omni Series Smart TV is a whopping $230 off, features all your favorite streaming services (including Prime Video ) and comes in a few different sizes to fit your space.buy now 7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Android Tablet with Pen , $380, original price: $530
On the market for a new tablet? Consider Samsung’s Galaxy Tab for a $130-off discount that’s worth every penny. From its crystal-clear vibrant display to its included pen, it’ll add more productivity to your day-to-day routine.buy now 8. HyperX QuadCast 5 USB Condenser Microphone, $120, original price: $160
From personal experience trying out a few USB mics, HyperX’s QuadCast 5 is one of the most well-made models you can find (plus, the changing colors are very pleasing). Now, for 25% off, it’ll take your new podcast or Zoom calls to the next level.buy now Best Health Deals Over $100 1. Bowflex Treadmill Series, $2,700, original price: $3,600
Big-ticket items are surely something to splurge on the week of Prime Day, and that includes a quality treadmill . Bowflex’s Treadmill Series is top-rated and nearly $1,000 off right now. It’s great for walking at an incline, jogging or full-on sprinting, too.buy now 2. Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Scooter , $450, original price: $780
This Segway electric scooter is more than $300 off for a fabulous post-Prime Day deal. The brand’s scooters offer a lightweight, portable and environmentally friendly way to get around town.buy now 3. Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike , $300, original price: $440
Yosuda offers one of the top indoor stationary bikes you can get on Amazon, and with $130 off. It comes with an iPad mount, a comfortable seat cushion and adjustable cage pedals at its base to customize your cycle.buy now 4. Apple Watch SE , $280, original price: $309
The Apple Watch SE is a must-buy if you’re into tracking your calories, heart rate, sleep times and more. During Prime Day, this *prime* health essential is $30 off to serve as that informative wrist accessory you’ll never want to take off.buy now 5. Everlywell Food Sensitivity Test , $103, original price: $159
Everlywell is making strides in the health space , and for a good reason — its personalized kits make learning about what you’re allergic to and if you have certain health conditions (like celiac disease and more) as accessible as can be.
Now, take home one of its kits at a discount. Upon testing, the brand recommends making a follow-up appointment with a medical professional should you have any questions.buy now 6. PapaBabe Dumbbell Set , $250, original price: $400
If you want a quality pair of dumbbells that are customizable to any workout you want to do that day, PapaBabe has a wonderfully designed Weight Set for $150 off right now. Plus, its included storage case keeps everything organized for your next workout.buy now 7. Women’s Health Indoor Cycling Bike , $249, original price: $549
For nearly 60% off, we’re just about ready to pick up this well-designed, high-performing exercise bike ourselves. Women’s Health is committed to completing your home gym, with its model featuring a smooth and silent design, WiFi compatibility to present real-time fitness data and a smart power sensor to track calories burnt.buy now Best Baby Deals Over $100 1. Children of Design 6-in-1 Deluxe High Chair , $190, original price: $225
With Children of Design’s 6-in-1 High Chair, you won’t have to worry about caked-on spills ever again (we love a dishwasher-safe baby essential). For nearly 20% off, snag it ASAP. Its minimal-minded, durable design is one your little one will love to sit on for meal time.buy now 2. Ingenuity Dream & Grow Bedside Baby Bassinet , $103, original price: $160
A pack-and-play that doubles as a bassinet for naps are truly magical (according to us, who have nieces of our own). Ingenuity has this unique easy-to-use carrier that’s on a great sale right now. Not to mention, it comes in handy for trips to grandma’s.buy now 3. Little Tikes Bobcat Ridge Wood Backyard Playset , $1,120, original price: $1,700
Save more than $550 on the most epic backyard bundle this Prime Day with Little Tikes. If we had this swingset, clubhouse and activity jungle when we were kids, we’d be over the moon. Plus, it’s a splurge-worthy buy that’ll last for years of backyard fun.buy now 4. Dream On Me Synergy 5-in-1 Convertible Crib , $138, original price: $200
Named an Amazon’s Choice product, Dream On Me’s Synergy 5-in-1 Convertible Crib is ready to support your child throughout every life stage growing up in its sleek all-white design.buy now 5. BabySense 5″ HD Split-Screen Baby Monitor, $200, original price: $240
For all things baby tech, Babysense’s Baby Monitor comes with an included camera and audio settings so you’ll always keep your baby close at bay, even when you’re in a different room. For $40 off, it’s worth it.buy now
