These 45 Prime Day 2022 deals worth the splurge are still on sale

We’re over the moon about Amazon Prime Day 2022 . Not only is it one of the largest shopping events of the year, but it’s one of the best times to stock up on everything on your wishlist.

Though we have our eyes (and wallets) set on the best Prime Day deals under $100 , we can’t help but name 45 marked-down items worth the splurge that are still on sale — even after the end of this year’s Prime Day.

From new outdoor patio furniture to top-rated vacuums in all shapes and sizes, some of the investment-worthy items on your wishlist are up to hundreds of dollars off.

Not to mention, you’ll want to bookmark this page so you never miss a last-minute deal. We’ll be updating our coverage on the New York Post Shopping homepage constantly — it’s the shopping marathon that never ends (our favorite kind of marathon, of course).

Click to jump to a specific sale category:

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals Over $100

Not only have we reviewed the Vitamix Blender and think it’s pretty amazing (it can even blend whole foods into warm soups), but it’s more than $100 off after Prime Day. If you’re looking for a food processor and blade-spinning blender in one, this kitchen essential is worth the splurge.

Amazon

It’s time to step up your coffee came while one of the best espresso makers is one sale. Snag Gevi’s 15 Bar Espresso Machine (clad with an advanced cappuccino system to make any artesian coffee lover smile with glee). It’s $30 off right now, doesn’t take up too much room on your counter and whips out the foam like your favorite barista.

Amazon

Instant Pot’s kitchen appliance is a machine worth your counter space, if we’re being honest. It’s the air fryer and toaster oven hybrid you’ve been wanting — and its EvenCrisp Technology makes it perfect for all of your recipes — for just $130 after Prime Day.

Amazon

With a name like Ninja, you know it’s going to be good. This bundle comes with an effective food-crushing blender, an included processor bowl and four different speed options to make everything from smoothies to fresh juices. Oh, and it’s the perfect addition to your wedding registry .

T-fal is a leading name in cookware, and this set has all the essentials you need. It’s conveniently nonstick and dishwasher friendly.

Amazon

We can’t go too long without coffee, and luckily, with the Breville Barista Express, we don’t have to. Not only is this restaurant-grade, post-Prime Day splurge $100 off, but it’s the caffeinated hub everyone will want to crowd around when you’re entertaining.

Amazon

buy now Best Home Deals Over $100

Still available for 20% off, Shark’s fan-favorite Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is less than $175 and boasts more than 28K rave reviews on Amazon. It also comes with a power brush and crevice tool to make it a worthwhile splurge.

Normally Solo Stove products are quite the splurge, but not with the onset of Prime Day. Pick up a trendy and sleek outdoor fire pit to enjoy for the rest of the summer and cooler autumn nights for just $250.

Clean your home without needing to move with the help of the Roomba. iRobot’s popular vacuum has exciting features like the ability to sense dirt and when to charge itself. It works on both carpets and hard floors as well.

Amazon

Pool vacuums are one of those things that can be up there in price, serving as that wishlist item you’ll only buy when it’s on sale. Now’s your chance, because this quality one from Aiper is $50, is cordless and boasts great suction power. It’s like the Little Engine That Could, but for your pool.

Amazon

Air purifiers are one of the most popular buys around the time of Prime Day, so picking up Honeywell’s HEPA Air Purifier is in your best interest – especially if you suffer from allergies. This model, specifically, is great for large rooms and comes in a few different colors to match your space.

This is no ordinary closet. Place items in there and they will be steamed, sanitized, and deodorized, plus it can all be controlled through an app.

Your toilet will feel like an overseas vacation with Kohler’s warming bidet. This bidet has an easy installation and many different settings.

Amazon

Ah, if we didn’t mention a quality mattress to splurge on around Prime Day, then would there even be a guide on what to invest in during the retailer’s event? Casper’s Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress comes in all the sizes to fit your bed, from twin to California King and has a durable base foam to prevent sinking and sagging over time, all while supporting your body.

Amazon

As one of the best lawn mowers we rounded up, Greenworks has a wonderful 40V 16″ Cordless Electric Lawn Mower that’s more than $20 off for a limited time, It’s lightweight, easy to use and includes a grass collection bag to make manicuring your yard an enjoyable, seamless process.

Amazon

buy now Best Beauty Deals Over $100

If the much-talked-about Dyson Airwrap isn’t in your budget, add Shark’s HyperAir Blow-Dryer to your Amazon cart ASAP. It’s still a high-quality styler and is now just under $175 for you to finally use a salon-like product post-shower.

Amazon

NuFACE’s Mini Starter Kit is a deal shoppers are on the edge of their seats about. For one, it’s finally less than $150 and helps contour, tone and firm the skin over time. When used five days a week for two months, you’ll begin to see results from its hydrating, leave-on formula.

Amazon

FOREO’s Luna 3 Cleansing Brush is a rockstar in the facial cleansing game, purely because it’s gentle, helps remove excess makeup (much like a toner would in your skincare routine ) and comes in fun colors to add some joy to your evening reset. Now, it’s just $131 to grab and go.

Amazon

Electric toothbrushes are some of the best steals around the time of Amazon Prime Day. Top-rated brand Oral-B is offering its iO Series 9 Electric Toothbruth at a healthy discount, helping you remove more plaque with its four brushing modes and easy-travel charging case.

Amazon

buy now Best Style Deals Over $100

If you’re on the hunt for a handsome, modern watch, Bulova is serving up its Sport Chronograph Strap Watch for nearly 20% off right now. Its rich royal blue, coupled with an aesthetic red tone, will make any outfit elevated this season.

Amazon

Going away this summer? Pick up the U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay Expandable Softside Luggage Set. Featuring spinny wheels (everyone’s favorite), it comes in three other moody colors that are dark enough to masquerade any spills, if those should happen.

Samsonite is one of the top names in luggage , and Prime Day is a great time to snag it at a sale price. Various sizes and colors of the hard luggage are on sale, though some have been selling out.

Amazon

One thing we stand by: Amazon jewelry is worth your coin. Swarovski’s Tennis Necklace pairs well with a white dress or jumpsuit alike, makes a beautiful gift and is on sale for $20 off to celebrate Prime Day.

Amazon

A classic and tasteful shoe, now at more than 20% off. Made with Italian leather, but also designed with comfort in mind, these shoes are also available in a variety of colors.

Amazon

In the summer, sunglasses are surely smart — but Bose’s Frames are really smart. Our jaws nearly dropped when we discovered this unisex pair features BlueTooth Audio to discreetly listen to music when paired with your mobile device. Seriously, next-level.

buy now Best Tech Deals Over $100

Whenever AirPods go on sale, the item is a top seller. Whether you need to upgrade or want to see what all the fuss is about, post-Prime Day is a great time to buy Airpods. AirPod Pros offer a customizable fit and over 24 hours of battery life through the charging case.

The Apple Watch helps you with your fitness goals by helping with tracking and motivation. It doesn’t hurt that it’s a well designed product that helps keep you connected as well. At $120 off, it’s a good time to pick one up if you’re in the market. Available in several colors.

Amazon

For hundreds of dollars off, you can’t go wrong with Samsung’s Smart TV. Available in many sizes, it also has built-in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to ensure the *prime* viewing experience. Snag it before other shoppers do!

Amazon

We’ll say yes to any laptop that’s on sale for if we’re on a budget — especially Samsung. The brand’s top-rated Galaxy Book Go is a phenomenal buy if modernity is what you’re after. It’s comparable to Samsung’s tablets and Android phones, too.

Yes, the popular Frame TV is still on sale! If you want your TV to also be a piece of digital art, this model may be fit for you. Not only is the picture quality top notch, but this TV also supports artists with their store, for when the TV is in art mode.

Amazon

As one of the best splurge-worthy TV deals Amazon is offering, the retailer’s Fire 50″ Omni Series Smart TV is a whopping $230 off, features all your favorite streaming services (including Prime Video ) and comes in a few different sizes to fit your space.

Amazon

On the market for a new tablet? Consider Samsung’s Galaxy Tab for a $130-off discount that’s worth every penny. From its crystal-clear vibrant display to its included pen, it’ll add more productivity to your day-to-day routine.

Amazon

From personal experience trying out a few USB mics, HyperX’s QuadCast 5 is one of the most well-made models you can find (plus, the changing colors are very pleasing). Now, for 25% off, it’ll take your new podcast or Zoom calls to the next level.

Amazon

buy now Best Health Deals Over $100

Big-ticket items are surely something to splurge on the week of Prime Day, and that includes a quality treadmill . Bowflex’s Treadmill Series is top-rated and nearly $1,000 off right now. It’s great for walking at an incline, jogging or full-on sprinting, too.

This Segway electric scooter is more than $300 off for a fabulous post-Prime Day deal. The brand’s scooters offer a lightweight, portable and environmentally friendly way to get around town.

Amazon

Yosuda offers one of the top indoor stationary bikes you can get on Amazon, and with $130 off. It comes with an iPad mount, a comfortable seat cushion and adjustable cage pedals at its base to customize your cycle.

Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is a must-buy if you’re into tracking your calories, heart rate, sleep times and more. During Prime Day, this *prime* health essential is $30 off to serve as that informative wrist accessory you’ll never want to take off.

Amazon

Everlywell is making strides in the health space , and for a good reason — its personalized kits make learning about what you’re allergic to and if you have certain health conditions (like celiac disease and more) as accessible as can be.

Now, take home one of its kits at a discount. Upon testing, the brand recommends making a follow-up appointment with a medical professional should you have any questions.

Amazon

If you want a quality pair of dumbbells that are customizable to any workout you want to do that day, PapaBabe has a wonderfully designed Weight Set for $150 off right now. Plus, its included storage case keeps everything organized for your next workout.

Amazon

For nearly 60% off, we’re just about ready to pick up this well-designed, high-performing exercise bike ourselves. Women’s Health is committed to completing your home gym, with its model featuring a smooth and silent design, WiFi compatibility to present real-time fitness data and a smart power sensor to track calories burnt.

Amazon

buy now Best Baby Deals Over $100

With Children of Design’s 6-in-1 High Chair, you won’t have to worry about caked-on spills ever again (we love a dishwasher-safe baby essential). For nearly 20% off, snag it ASAP. Its minimal-minded, durable design is one your little one will love to sit on for meal time.

Amazon

A pack-and-play that doubles as a bassinet for naps are truly magical (according to us, who have nieces of our own). Ingenuity has this unique easy-to-use carrier that’s on a great sale right now. Not to mention, it comes in handy for trips to grandma’s.

Amazon

Save more than $550 on the most epic backyard bundle this Prime Day with Little Tikes. If we had this swingset, clubhouse and activity jungle when we were kids, we’d be over the moon. Plus, it’s a splurge-worthy buy that’ll last for years of backyard fun.

Amazon

Named an Amazon’s Choice product, Dream On Me’s Synergy 5-in-1 Convertible Crib is ready to support your child throughout every life stage growing up in its sleek all-white design.

Amazon

For all things baby tech, Babysense’s Baby Monitor comes with an included camera and audio settings so you’ll always keep your baby close at bay, even when you’re in a different room. For $40 off, it’s worth it.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.