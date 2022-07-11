ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Listen To Win Tickets To See Reba In Tampa

995qyk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba is back on the road with a brand new tour and she is coming to Amalie Arena in Tampa on November 11th and 99.5 QYK wants to send you!. Tune in each weekday to Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Reba...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
realitytitbit.com

The Chrisleys living in rental houses has fans assuming they Know Best

Chrisley Knows Best is back every Thursday night, showing us the ins-and-outs of Todd and Julie’s family lifestyle. The latest season suggests they were living in a rental home during filming – but why?. Although Chloe is nowhere to be seen, the family have gotten used to packing...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy