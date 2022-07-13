Best Prime Day deals 2022: Live roundup of the best laptop, PC, and Xbox offers

Prime Day 2022 is back again. Amazon’s annual deal extravaganza has returned this week, promising two days of site-wide savings. It’s a busy week for online shopping, especially for the hottest tech, slashing prices across the biggest brands and products. We’re getting an early start, with the first Prime Day deals now live, offering serious savings on PCs and laptops, computer accessories, and gaming.

Amazon has kicked off Prime Day across the globe, with 48 hours of deals set to follow. The best deals won’t last all weekend, including many only available while stock lasts, making it crucial to stay in the loop through the week. Team Windows Central will be keeping an eye on all the latest, highlighting the discounts worth your time, with up-to-the-minute coverage of new offers as they go live.

This space will include highlights from our hubs on the best laptop deals and best monitor deals , alongside our top picks from Xbox and gaming sales over the period. You can check all the best offers below, with curated highlights of the Prime Day must-haves for any tech lover.

Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Prime Day deals: Our top picks right now

Other Prime Day sales: Walmart, Best Buy, Microsoft

(Image credit: Future)

Save up to 20% on ASUS PC parts and components at Amazon

ASUS is best known for its PC hardware, making components like motherboards, graphics, and power supplies, all crucial to build a PC. Prime Day has introduced sizeable savings on various ASUS components, with up to 20% off key parts of what could be your dream PC. The coming two days could be an ideal opportunity to invest in your next PC build, dropping parts from reputable brands to some of their lowest-ever prices.

(Image credit: Future)

Save up to 60% on Razer PCs, headphones, and peripherals at Amazon

Gaming peripherals maker Razer has discounted dozens of its best-rated products this Prime Day, with up to 60% off popular laptops, headphones, and PC gaming accessories. Deals include popular picks like the slimline Razer Book 13, best-selling keyboards like the BlackWidow and Huntsman series, and the Basilisk mouse family. We’ve rounded up some of the best Razer gaming deals this Prime Day , rounding up an extensive list of price cuts on Razer products this week.

(Image credit: Matt Brown | Future)

Xbox X|S storage expansion card at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

The Xbox Seagate Storage Expansion Card is the most seamless way to get more storage for the best Xbox games . The card supports the same SSD speeds and technology featured inside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so you won't see any dropoff in performance from titles storage on the external drive. Right now, you can get the Seagate Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X or S for £164.99, which is down from the normally high cost of £254.99. Our Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card review provides more insight that should help you decide if the SSD is right for you.

(Image credit: Future)

Save up to 40% on the Razer Turret, the best keyboard for Xbox Series X|S

Gaming with a mouse and keyboard on Xbox consoles hasn't always been easy. That changed with the Razer Turret and other Xbox Series X and S keyboards rolled out. The Razer Turret features a retractable magnetic mouse mat and an ergonomic wrist rest to make it comfortable for use on a lap. It even has a dedicated Xbox key to summon the Xbox dashboard. On Prime Day, you can pick up the Razer Turret for 40% off, which brings it down to $150. If you're looking to play some Xbox mouse and keyboard games , this deal is worth checking out.

(Image credit: Future)

Save £350 on Surface Pro 8 in the UK

The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch PixelSense display and runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Surface Pro was the device that kicked off the convertible PC trend over ten years ago, and Microsoft has had a decade to refine the design, which shows. In our Surface Pro 8 review , our executive editor called the device "basically perfect." Right now, you can save up £350 on the Surface Pro 8 during Prime Day. There are discounts on all models, but the bigger bargains are on the models with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

(Image credit: Future)

Build a PC with discounted ASUS parts on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent time to purchase parts for building your own PC or upgrading your system. There are sales on power supplies, Wi-Fi cards, and more throughout the event. ASUS has discounts of up to 20% off on various parts at the moment, offering savings of up to $100.

(Image credit: Razer)

Save $25 on Razer's Kraken Kitty RGB gaming headset

Razer makes some of the best gaming headsets , and some of those devices even let you look like an adorable kitty cat. The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 features two built-in cat ears on a pink frame. Don't let the adorable headset fool you, it isn't just for looks. The Razer Kraken V2 has 7.1 surround sound and an in-line digital audio controller. On Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the kitty version fo $124.20, which is $25 off its normal price. Earlier during the event, the headset was discounted by $50, so if you're interested, it's best to act quickly.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Halo Infinite down to $35 on Prime Day

The latest entry of the Halo franchise may not be infinitely discounted, but you can save 42% on the title during Prime Day. A digital code for the Standard Edition of Halo Infinite is down to $35 (normally $59.99). As the latest entry to the Halo saga, Halo Infinite features tight gunplay, new weapons, and a grappling hook mechanic. The semi-open world of the game also provides new avenues for exploration.

(Image credit: Future)

Grab a discounted graphics card on Prime Day from AMD or NVIDIA

GPU prices have ballooned during the global chip shortage, so you're not going to save a ton on the best graphics cards on Prime Day. That being said, you're able to pick some up for around MSRP, which would have been unheard of a few months ago. We rounded up the best NVIDIA RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon 6000 series deals and will update it throughout Prime Day.

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

Surface Laptop 4 up to 25% off for Prime Day

While Microsoft's Surface family of devices is best known for flipping and folding, some people want a traditional laptop. In comes the Surface Laptop 4, which sits near the top of the best Windows laptops . It has a 13.5-inch PixelSense display, an Alcantara keyboard deck, and a clamshell design that many people prefer. Right now, you can snag a Surface Laptop 4 for as low as $899 through Amazon. The most affordable model features an AMD Ryzen 4000 series chip, 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Time to flip out: Surface Laptop Studio up to $700 this Prime Day

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio is its most powerful Surface PC to date. For Prime Day, you can get a model with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor for $700 off, which brings its price down to $2,123 . In addition to its powerful specs, the Surface Laptop Studio stands out as a unique convertible PC. Its display can pop into different postures, allowing you to use the device at a variety of angles. There are also discounts on versions with lower specs, but stock can vary.

(Image credit: Future)

Original Microsoft Surface Duo down to $400

Microsoft's Surface Duo is a unique little device that features a pair of displays. With those dual screens, you can run two apps side-by-side or span apps across the entire device. The original Duo is getting a bit long in the tooth at this point, but it's a great option as a secondary device or for those that want to try out its form factor. Today, Amazon has a Prime Day deal on Surface Duo that discounts the device to just $400. That's just under $60 off its retail price these days.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Game all day with the discounted Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse on Prime Day

Razer's DeathAdder V2 Pro is a highly reviewed gaming mouse that builds on a long legacy of mice from Razer. It earned a 4.5 out of 5 in our DeathAdder V2 Pro review a couple of years back, and it still stands up well against the best gaming mice . On Amazon Prime Day, you can save $35 on the DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse , dropping it down to just a penny under $55. The gaming mouse offers up to 70 hours of battery life and has low latency, thanks to its HyperSpeed technology.

(Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster)

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard nearly 50% off!

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed is still one of our favorite gaming keyboards, and it's definitely worth checking out at over $100 off its usual price tag. This keyboard features a super low-profile design with mechanical keys, macro buttons, and the option to switch between Logitech's own Lightspeed tech or Bluetooth on the fly. Most importantly, it's a dream to type on with its clicky, low action feel. It's right up there with some of the best gaming keyboards around.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Razer Seiren X is at its cheapest price ever!

Look, you don't need us to tell you that Razer makes some of the best PC gaming accessories around. That even includes its more budget-friendly ones, like the Razer Seiren X, which is down to $55 for Prime Day . That's its cheapest price ever, and $10 lower than the last low it hit. If you're in the market for a nice, budget-friendly PC mic, then this is the one to grab.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Build your own PC for $1100 with Prime Day savings!

Looking to build your own gaming PC or upgrade an existing one? Amazon Prime Day is a terrific time to save on PC components. If you're starting from scratch, we'll help you navigate Prime Day to find deals that will allow you to build a powerful gaming PC that costs a little more than $1,000 .

For that price, your new battle station will come with a 12th Gen Intel processor and powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics wrapped in an attractive case.

Once you've selected your components on discount, be sure to check out our guide on how to actually build your PC .

(Image credit: Amazon)

Dell's FAST 240Hz monitor is just $200

Got a need for speed? Dell's S2522HG is at a historically low price this Amazon Prime Day. This monitor has a zippy 240Hz refresh rate, making it a great companion for anyone playing fast-paced, action-packed games. At $200 , you're getting a 24-inch IPS panel with a 1080p resolution, 1ms response time, and an integrated USB hub. Perfect for college students on a budget, gamers, or anyone who needs a new monitor.

(Image credit: Sony)

Save up to 35% on some of Sony's best noise-canceling headphones!

Keep the noise out while you work, study, or game with Sony's wireless headphones and earbuds . The highly coveted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones come with some of the best active noise-canceling (ANC) technology to help silence the world around you to keep you focused on the task that matters. These headphones are now 35% off for Prime Day, taking them down to just $228 from a retail price of $348!

And if you need something smaller and more portable, Sony's WF-1000XM4 offer impressive noise cancelation in earbud packaging. Now at $198 , these compact AirPods Pro rivals are now 30% off the regular $279 price tag for Prime Day.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

AAA gaming title Far Cry 6 is now 78% off!

The latest title in Ubisoft's Far Cry series is enjoying a massive discount for Amazon Prime Day. Far Cry 6 now costs just $12.99 for Xbox One .

(Image credit: Future)

Xbox Series S is at its cheapest price ever with Prime Day deal!

Through Woot's special Prime Day promo, you can now Microsoft's Xbox Series S console for just $250 . This means you'll save $50 off of the gaming console's list price of $50. With the money saved, be sure to check out some other deals in this hub to spruce up your gaming experience, like the Razer Turret for Xbox, Seagate's Xbox Storage Expansion , or a new game like Far Cry 6 ! All these items are on sale with steep discounts for Prime Day, so act fast!

(Image credit: Cale Hunt | Windows Central)

Get your curve on with a $130 discount on BenQ's UWQHD gaming monitor

If you have your eyes on an ultra-wide monitor for your next screen, you may want to check out BenQ's UWQHD Mobiuz display, which is now on sale for $500 , or a $130 discount from the $630 list price.

The monitor is well equipped for gaming with AMD FreeSync support, 144Hz refresh rate, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification that allows it to reach 400 nits of brightness.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Shift into higher gear with a 37% discount on Logitech's racing wheel

Racers, start your engines! If you're a fan of racing games, you can save 37% off of Logitech's G920 racing wheel. Normally priced at $299, you'll be able to enjoy a $110 discount, which takes the price down to just $189 . The racing wheel, along with the pedals, is made to work with Xbox and PCs, so you can switch between desktop, laptop, and console.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Kiss goodbye to Wi-Fi connectivity problems with $80 off of TP-Link Deco X55 mesh network

If you're experiencing drops in Wi-Fi coverage at home, a mesh network could be the ticket to solving your wireless woes. TP-Link has an awesome deal for its Deco X55 mesh network. Priced at $200 for Prime Day, you'll enjoy a hefty $80 discount on this three-pack mesh router.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Scored a new PC or Xbox for Prime Day? Add Sea of Thieves game.

If you scored a new PC or Xbox for Prime Day, you can also find some hefty discounts on games. One title, Sea of Thieves, is now 50% off for Amazon's sale-a-thon for $20 . The title works on both PC and Xbox. Sea of Thieves is a massive multiplayer pirate adventure game.

(Image credit: Dell)

Save nearly $600 on Dell's popular XPS 13 laptop!

Dell's XPS 13 is one of the most popular Windows laptops on the market today with its stylish design, powerful performance, and thin-and-light form factor. Though the steep discount on the XPS 13 isn't on Amazon, you'll find this laptop deal on Dell's website, which takes the price of the notebook down to just $1,028 .

At this price, you're getting an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch UHD 4K touchscreen display.

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 gets a nearly 30% discount on Prime Day

Microsoft's Surface Pro helped to popularize the hybrid tablet-laptop form factor with its iconic kickstand design, and now the eighth generation tablet is getting a big discount. If you're in the market for a new Surface Pro, you can find the Surface Pro 8 at a $412 discount on Amazon Prime, bringing the price down to just $1,187 for an Intel Core i7 configuration with a 256GB SSD.

If you do get the Surface Pro 8, remember to add a keyboard cover as well.

(Image credit: CyberPowerPC)

Save up to 27% on pre-built PCs from CyberPowerPC

Jumping into PC gaming can be overwhelming, especially for those that have never built a system before. While Prime Day is a great day to pick up parts, it's also the perfect time to purchase a pre-built PC. CyberPowerPC has discounts of up to 27% on a range of gaming rigs, including the budget-friendly GamerXtreme i3-12100F RX 6500XT (what a name) and the powerful GamerXtreme i9-12900KF RTX 3070.

(Image credit: Future)

Synology Prime Day deals slash up to $100 off the best NAS servers

NAS servers allow you to create a private media center, personal cloud, or storage system for surveillance. One of the main drawbacks of NAS servers is that they can be pricey. Amazon Prime Day and Synology are here to help with that problem. Right now, you can save up to $100 on some of the best NAS servers for home . The Synology DiskStatin DS220j (the two-bay model) is $30 off, bringing its price to $190 . On the higher end of things, the Synology 4 bay NAS DiskStation DS920+ is down to $450 from its normal price of $550.

(Image credit: Future)

Listen up: Surface Earbuds are half price for Prime Day

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds feature round touch — ahem — surfaces for controlling audio and calls. They come in a convenient carrying case that delivers an extra eight hours of battery life. They even integrate with Microsoft Office. So what's the drawback? Normally their price. But that's not the case today, as the Surface Earbuds are $99 for Amazon Prime Day . That's $100 off the normal retail price and enough of a discount to make the Surface Earbuds a better bargain than some of the best earbuds.

(Image credit: Razer)

Get a Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse for almost half price on Prime Day

The Razer Viper Ultimate isn't just one of Razer's best gaming accessories, it's one of the best gaming mice available. While it's been around for a few years, the Viper Ultimate is no slouch. It has a max DPI of 20,000, features Razer's HyperSpeed wireless technology, and weighs just 74 grams. Right now, you can get it for $80 , which is almost half of its normal retail price of $150.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Xbox Series S is down to $289.99 during Prime Day!

There's no specific "Prime Day" deal on the Xbox Series S, but you can still pick up an Xbox Series S at a discount at Amazon right now for $290 . That's a bit off the top of its usual $300 price tag. If you've been planning to get in on the latest generation of consoles, this is a solid drop for as early in the lifecycle. Check out our roundup of the best Xbox Series X and Series S Prime Day deals for more gaming goodness.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Kaira X Xbox headset is just $40!

Prime Day is a great time to pick up a new gaming headset, and the Razer Kaira X for Xbox is the perfect fit if you're down for a budget option. This headset comes with the same sort of styling as Razer's other options, but it's 33% off right now, coming to just $40 . It's wired, so you don't have to worry about batteries, and the drivers will make sure you hear any enemy sneaking up behind you.

(Image credit: Dell)

Inspiron 15 3000 is a great back-to-school laptop for just $392!

School is about to start back up, which means you may be thinking of snagging an affordable laptop for school for you or your student. Dell is making it easy by slashing over $200 off the price of the already affordable Inspiron 15 3000!

This laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 256GB or M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and 8GB of DDR4-2666MHz RAM. The display comes in at 15.6 inches and has an FHD resolution with an anti-glare finish. It's not the most powerful laptop out there, but it has plenty of horsepower to charge through web browsing and school work. And you'll be hard pressed to do better for $392!

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

Save $703 on the BEST TV for your Xbox Series X, the LG OLED C1

The LG OLED C1 is probably the best TV you could pick up for your Xbox Series X. For Amazon Prime Day, the beautiful LG OLED C1 is nearly 50% off for the 48-inch model , bringing it down to just under $800. That's the perfect size for a game room, and you seriously won't find a better set for the price.

What makes the LG OLED C1 great is its OLED screen, which can show pure blacks and incredibly vivid colors. Its HDR and Dolby Vision capabilities are fantastic, and it can pull of 120Hz with variable refresh rate. Those are all things you'll want in a TV for your Xbox Series X, Series S, and even PS5.

For more solid Xbox deals, check out our best Prime Day Xbox Series X and Series S deals .

(Image credit: Source: Windows Central)

The premium-tier B&O BeoPlay Portal drops $100 for Amazon Prime Day!

The B&O BeoPlay Portal is the world's most expensive Xbox headset, typically costing as much as an Xbox Series X itself. For Amazon Prime Day, it's down from $500 to $400, netting you a pretty tidy saving on what is ultimately the most premium Xbox headset on the market. What makes it so expensive? Technologies like ANC active noise canceling eliminate sound from the outside, sitting alongside aptX sound codecs and Bluetooth 5.1 for superior mobile and laptop connectivity.

It also sports premium materials, incredible lightweight at 256 grams, and direct-to-Xbox wirelessness for seamless indoor and outdoor use. The B&O BeoPlay Portal is without a doubt one of the most expensive Xbox accessories on the market, if not the most expensive Xbox accessory, but it's designed specifically to sit inside that premium lifestyle headphone category, as opposed to you typical gaming headset.

(Image credit: Future)

The best small tablet for Xbox Cloud Gaming is just $115 right now (28% off)

Xbox cloud gaming is great, but games designed for TV screens are a bit of a slog on a small device like your typical smartphone. While some games work well, others have user interfaces designed for larger displays, making them hard to understand or read on smaller screens. As such, I typically opt for larger screens to get my Xbox cloud gaming on, and the Galaxy Tab A7 from Samsung is a great option for it.

While this tablet isn't particularly fast or powerful, it is USB-C and can run the Xbox Game Pass app flawlessly, which is essentially what you want for cloud streaming games. It's also a decent option for ebooks and streaming video at 8.7" inch, making it a "mini" tablet, but still bigger than most smartphones. Just don't expect to be doing anything particularly strenuous on this lower-end device.

For Amazon Prime Day, it sheds almost a third of its typical price from $159 down to just $115.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Tab A8 is down to $159 (from $229) for Prime Day!

As a fan of Xbox Cloud Gaming, I find the small screens on a typical smartphone to be prohibitive in lots of games on Xbox Game Pass , owing to the fact they're designed for larger displays like TVs. Unreadable text, tiny UI elements, and in-game details are hidden behind a tiny screen can make some games barely playable. As noted earlier below, I prefer larger screens for cloud gaming, but what if you want something more laptop-sized?

If you want something larger than the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite I posted earlier, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a 2019 edition tablet, that clocks in at 10.4 inches. It's not the most powerful tablet in the world, but it's more than adequate for running lighter games, ebook readers like Kindle, streaming apps like Netflix, or indeed, Xbox Cloud Gaming, with its 1200p resolution screen. It also beats the Tab A7 and Tab A on battery life, with a beefy 7040 mAh that should compliment cloud gaming quite nicely.

Down to $159, this tablet easily becomes one of the best tablets for Xbox Cloud Gaming while we wait (possibly in vain) for Microsoft to make its very own Xbox handheld.

(Image credit: Future)

Intel Core i5-12600KF is only $230 for Prime Day !



The Intel Core i9-12900K may be the big daddy of Intel's Alder Lake processors, but it's the Core i5 range that tick all the right boxes for performance, efficiency, and value. The Intel Core i5-12600K is one of our favorite CPUs of this 12th Gen family and the Core i5-1200KF is just as good, aside from not having an integrated GPU.



It's on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day, allowing you to save upwards of $100 on a 10-core processor. This thing is ideal for gaming, even up to 4K with the best graphics card you can afford. And because you'll need a GPU to use with the Core i5-12600KF, be sure to check out our best GPU Prime Day deals for some helpful pointers on where to look.

