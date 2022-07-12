ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas grid avoids blackouts with voluntary cutbacks amid scorching heat

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Texas’s power grid operator held off from imposing rolling blackouts on Monday using voluntary cutbacks and appeals to conserve energy as scorching triple-digit temperatures hit much of the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) warned of a potential shortage in reserves “with...

Comptroller Adds More To Rainy Day Fund For Illinois

More money is pouring into the Rainy Day fund and State Comptroller Susana Mendoza couldn’t be more thrilled. Mendoza says 100 million additional dollars have been deposited into the fund which brings the total to $854 million. Mendoza says the rainy day money is vital in case of another pandemic or budget impasse.
Ameren Illinois Offering Help During Summer Heat

With temperatures heating up along with higher power supply prices, Ameren Illinois is encouraging customers to explore opportunities to save energy and money through a program they offer called the Energy Efficiency Program. One of those programs is the Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative or HEIQ. The HEIQ can qualify customers to receive a free Home Energy Assessment which can help identify areas where the home is losing energy. They also offer cost-effective ways to upgrade the home, possibly at no cost to the homeowner.
Gregory A. Verbiski

Gregory A. Verbiski, 60, of Blair, OK formerly of Jeiseyville, IL, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. of pancreatic cancer. He was born on May 29, 1962 in Taylorville, IL the son of Ronald L. and Priscilla A. (Grobosky) Verbiski of Bulpitt, IL. He married Michele R. (Johnson) Verbiski in July of 1985 in Reno, NV. Greg retired out of Scott AFB, IL Headquarters as a Senior Master Sergeant after 21 years of service as a C-141 Loadmaster in the United States Air Force. Throughout his career, he traveled the world and was part of many operations including Operation Deep Freeze (Antarctica). After his military career, he then retired from the Department of Natural Resources for the State of IL in June 2022 after 20 years. Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic cars, and gardening. Greg is survived by his wife Michele of Blair, OK; son Gregory R. (Amy) Verbiski of Altus, OK; granddaughters Peyton and Payslee Verbiski of Altus, OK; sister Mary Baker (David C. Daigh) of Owanaco, IL; nephew Evan German and daughter Rory of Murrells Inlet, SC. as well as many cousins and aunts. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, July 31st at the South Fork Gun Club Rt 104, Kincaid Lake from 1:00-5:00 p.m. with military honors. Casual wear requested. Bib overalls welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to JCMH Hospice P.O. Box 1139 Altus, OK 73521 “In memory of Gregory A. Verbiski” (checks only). Masterson Funeral Home in Kincaid, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.
