ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK's Rishi Sunak endorsed by deputy PM Raab and rival Shapps

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XtN1_0gccxYmi00

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak's campaign to be Britain's next prime minister was endorsed on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and transport minister Grant Shapps, who ditched his own leadership bid to back him.

"I know that Rishi has got what it takes. He's got what it takes to provide the leadership that we need to steer the country through tough economic times," Raab said, introducing Sunak at his campaign launch event.

Shapps announced on Twitter he was abandoning his bid, saying Sunak had the "competence and experience" to lead the country.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK's Sunak says judge me on my record, not my wealth

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak, a leading candidate to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister, dismissed suggestions on Thursday that he was too rich to run the country during an economic downturn, saying he had the experience to take on tough challenges.
U.K.
Daily Mail

No 10 deny reports that Boris Johnson is planning to stand down as PM on Monday in order to run for Tory leadership and brands claims 'completely untrue'

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said reports that he is planning to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader are completely untrue. Mr Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, but said he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected.
HEALTH
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet

Conservative leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi has said he would “certainly” give Boris Johnson a cabinet role if the caretaker prime minister is keen for a job after leaving No 10.The chancellor insisted he remained a loyal ally of Mr Johnson, despite publicly urging him to stand down amid a flurry of ministerial resignations last week.“Boris Johnson is a friend of mine for 30 years,” Mr Zahawi told LBC on Wednesday. “If he wishes to serve in cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.”He added: “He has been probably the most consequential prime minister of his generation. He’s...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
William James
Reuters

United States supports Canada's decision to return turbine to Germany

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States supports Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the State Department said on Monday, a move aimed at ensuring continued flows of energy to Europe amid shortages that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
The Independent

Grant Shapps says Rishi Sunak has delivered 'biggest tax cut' in a generation

Grant Shapps praised Rishi Sunak’s delivery of the “biggest tax cut” that the country has had “in a generation”.The transport secretary endorsed Mr Sunak’s political plans as he said: “He is raising defense spending, he is planning to bring down the private individual tax, the basic rate.”Mr Shapps pulled out of the Tory leadership race on Tuesday 12 July after struggling to secure the 20 backers required to enter the leadership contest. Eight contenders now remain in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Grant Shapps launches Tory leadership campaign video, vows to help MPs ‘win their seats’Grant Shapps launches Tory leadership campaign, vows to help MPs ‘win their seats’Grant Shapps jokes he’s not as ‘naughty’ as Theresa May
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
Reuters

Explainer: How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, likely headed to the Maldives, hours before he was to have left office.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: New prime minister to be revealed on 5 September

The new prime minister will be revealed on 5 September after the Conservative party announced the leadership race rules.Many Tory MPs wanted Boris Johnson forced out more quickly but grassroots Conservatives appeared to fight off an attempt to remove him before then.Candidates in the race to be the next leader will be whittled down to two by several rounds of voting among MPs before the vote goes to the Tory membership.The first vote by MPs will take place on Wednesday, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories said after the group met on Monday evening.The...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak – live: Shapps pulls out of Tory leadership race to back ex-chancellor

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has pulled out of the race to replace Boris Johnson and has instead backed Rishi Sunak to be the next Tory leader and prime minister.Appearing onstage at the former chancellor’s campaign launch, Dominic Raab defended Mr Sunak – who has faced criticism from rivals over his stance that instant tax cuts are a “fairytale” – as being a “true Conservative”.His campaign launch – and those of Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – came as Sir Keir Starmer prepared to table a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson’s government for after PMQs on Wednesday, as...
WORLD
The Independent

Priti Patel rules out bid for Tory leadership as rivals absorb right-wing backing

Home secretary Priti Patel has ruled out a late bid for the Conservative leadership after her closest rivals absorbed much of the support from the right of the party. Allies of foreign secretary Liz Truss and attorney general Suella Braverman had been urging Ms Patel not to enter the crowded field and split the right – warning it could gift frontrunner Rishi Sunak a “coronation”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak wins first Tory leadership ballot but Penny Mordaunt has momentum

Penny Mordaunt is the new favourite to be the next Tory leader and prime minister, after a stunning surge in support among party MPs and members that left her rivals floundering.The little-known former defence secretary was defeated by Rishi Sunak in the first leadership ballot – by 88 votes to 67 – but is the candidate with momentum behind her, as the race hots up.Mrs Mordaunt leapfrogged Liz Truss into second place, ahead of a second ballot on Wednesday, and is also the overwhelming choice of the Tory grassroots who will pick the next leader, according to a bombshell...
WORLD
The Independent

Sir Bernard Jenkin endorses Suella Braverman for Tory leader

Suella Braverman will "inspire" the Conservative Party and the country, Sir Bernard Jenkin has said in his endorsement of the attorney general to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister. The chair of the European Research Group (ERG) Steering committee said that Braverman was one of the "bravest" and "most principled"...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Reuters

491K+
Followers
342K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy