DNC ads warn voters that GOP wants nationwide abortion ban

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bp2Mo_0gccpUy800

The Democratic National Committee is launching a digital ad campaign to energize its voters after last month’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, warning that Republicans’ ultimate goal is to outlaw abortion nationwide.

The committee is sponsoring an at least $10,000 ad buy beginning Tuesday on the websites of more than 20 lifestyle publications, including Teen Vogue, Refinery29, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Essence, GQ, Men’s Health and Esquire.

The ads feature a picture of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell alongside pink, white and blue text that says: “Republicans are pushing to ban abortion nationally. Join us in fighting back."

The cost is modest for a national campaign — especially when activists have accused President Joe Biden and other top Democrats of failing to respond forcefully enough to the Supreme Court's decision. Still, Democrats are betting outrage over the high court's action can fire up their base ahead of the midterm elections, while inflation is at record highs and Biden's approval ratings sag.

Many top Republicans, meanwhile, are eager to lean into the fight against abortion rights, seeing the overturning of Roe as a promise they kept to voters.

Since the Supreme Court nullified Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized the right to an abortion, in a ruling June 24, many Republican-led states have rushed to enact broad restrictions on the procedure. No federal legislation outlawing it exists, and getting such a bill through Congress would likely be difficult — but McConnell suggested even before the Supreme Court's ruling that a future nationwide ban was “possible."

Former Vice President Mike Pence said after the ruling that "we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

The DNC's ads are promoting what it is calling a “week of action” devoted to defending abortion rights. They are also meant to help publicize DefendChoice.org, a website the various Democratic campaign arms created after the Supreme Court ruling. The site contains links and information about ways people can voice their opposition — including by joining phone-banking sessions for elections in battleground states or hosting events.

“With this Defend Choice Week of Action, we’re giving people across the country a chance to turn their anger into action by holding anti-choice Republicans accountable and helping to elect Democrats," DNC chair Jamie Harrison said in a statement.

The committee says the site connects grassroots activists with the party's existing national infrastructure, and it notes that its volunteers made 23,000-plus calls in the weekend following the ruling — its most active weekend since last November's election. The committee says even before the ruling, it held briefings for state parties, elected officials and campaign staff to share research and messaging ideas compiled on the national level.

Tuesday's digital ad buy follows a similar, five-figure digital campaign launched June 29 in which the DNC proclaimed that Republicans “want to go further and ban abortion. Believe them.”

———

Follow AP's coverage of abortion at https://apnews.com/hub/abortion.

Comments / 6

Stacy Nelson
1d ago

the democrats wanted the roe vs. wade over turned. to work for there benefits for election. Hopefully people realize. as you did after Biden. that they too will do what ever they please. Politicians (all) are good at telling lies.

Reply
5
