The Florida Department of Education (DOE) has released the 2021-22 school grades and the Madison County School District remains a "C" district. In Madison County, three schools maintained the same grade this year as last year. Two schools fell in grades, while one school, Madison County High School (MCHS), improved their grade. Here is how each school in the Madison County School District fared, compared to the school's previous grade (In most cases schools opted not to receive a letter grade last year because of disruptions brought about by the COVID pandemic.). The previous grades are from the 2019 school year:

MADISON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO