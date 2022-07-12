ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Armed gunman wearing ankle monitor and on parole for robbery holds up store with semi-automatic

By Jon Haworth
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KG2dD_0gcchQ9Y00
A man with an ankle monitor and already on parole for robbery has been arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at a cell phone store in Culver City, California, when he held up two employees at gun point and ran away with money from the cash register on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Culver City Police Department / Facebook

A man with an ankle monitor and who was already on parole for robbery has been arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at a cell phone store after he allegedly held up two employees at gun point and ran away with money from the cash register.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Sunday when the Culver City Police Department in California received a call saying that an armed robbery had just taken place at a Boost Mobile store located at 4114 Centinela Ave. about three miles northeast of Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD).

When officers arrived to investigate they spoke with the two victims who were Boost Mobile employees who told them what had just happened and provided authorities with video surveillance footage of the robbery.

“Officers learned that the suspect, described as a Male, Black, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, a white mask, and blue surgical gloves, entered the store and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at both victims,” said the Culver City Police Department in a statement posted on social media. “The suspect then jumped over the counter and forced both employees to lay face down, while he grabbed money from the cash register. The suspect took approximately $500 in US currency and fled the store on foot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuTGU_0gcchQ9Y00
A man with an ankle monitor and already on parole for robbery has been arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at a cell phone store in Culver City, California, when he held up two employees at gun point and ran away with money from the cash register on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Culver City Police Department / Facebook

However, after officers reviewed the security camera footage, they noticed that the suspect had dropped a set of car keys during the theft of the store which led them to conduct an area check.

It didn’t take long for authorities to locate a possible suspect vehicle that was parked one block away from the scene of the crime and, when the responding officers looked inside the car, “they observed the clothing that was worn by the suspect in the rear seat,” Culver City Police Department said.

Authorities continued to search the area and shortly after observed a man matching the description that was given to them by the Boost Mobile employees as well as the surveillance video that was captured of the armed robbery. The Culver City Police Department subsequently approached the suspect, 37-year-old Lawrence Bell from Torrance, California, and he was detained without incident.

“A search of the vehicle revealed a driver’s license in the detained subject’s name (Lawrence Bell), a loaded Glock Semi-automatic handgun, and the aforementioned clothing worn by the suspect during the commission of the robbery,” said the CCPD. “Additionally, the currency stolen during the robbery and other items of evidentiary value were recovered from inside the vehicle.”

Following Bell’s arrest, authorities discovered that he was already on parole for robbery and that he was “wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of his parole at the time of the robbery,” according to the CCPD.

It is unclear if Bell has legal representation but the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office at a date that has yet to be decided.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Shooting under investigation in Beverly Grove area

LOS ANGELES - A shooting is under investigation in the Beverly Grove area late Thursday night. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and North Fairfax Avenue. LAPD initially said it was a "police incident" before later specifying that it was an officer-involved shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Man Fatally Shot by Police in West Los Angeles

36-year-old Felipe Guerrero shot after running towards officer with knife last week. A man was fatally shot by police on Pico Boulevard in West Los Angeles last week. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on July 7 around 5:00 p.m., West Los Angeles officers responded to a call reporting a man armed with a knife in the area of Pico Boulevard and Sawtelle Boulevard. The first police unit at the scene was a uniformed sergeant who was directed to the man by a community member.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culver City, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Culver City, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Torrance, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Texas man arrested for 4 cold-case murders in L.A. and Inglewood: LAPD

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson through DNA, the LAPD said in a press release.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Glendale police arrest 3 after finding weapons, ammo

Three men were arrested after officers discovered weapons and ammunition during a traffic stop in Glendale on Saturday. Just after midnight, officers stopped a car near Chevy Chase Drive and Colorado Street, where they discovered the driver, 19-year-old Alex Osegueda of Los Angeles, did not have a valid driver’s license, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Boost Mobile#Blue Sweatpants
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Boyle Heights Leaves One Man Dead

A shooting in Boyle Heights Thursday left a man dead and another man hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 10:35 a.m. in the 4600 Block of East Gleason Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. One man died at the scene, and the other was taken to a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

‘Scrubs’ producer arrested for rape: LAPD

A producer and writer on television shows such as “Scrubs” and “Californication” has been arrested in Los Feliz in connection with “several sexual assaults including rape,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Eric Weinberg was arrested around noon on Thursday at a home in the 1900 block of East Edgemont Street, the LAPD said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

LAPD Chief Moore 'troubled' by arrest video showing officer kicking suspect in head

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore addressed a video that has recently gone viral, showing an officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during arrest on July 3. The video was taken by a bystander in Hollywood as the man was being arrested on suspicion of battery outside of a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. At the time, another man was also arrested for his involvement in the incident, as he tried to free the suspect from police custody.Footage shows an officer kicking one of the two suspects -- handcuffed at the time -- in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized

Several residents along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road were vandalized by a man with a pickaxe during the Fourth of July weekend. The man, later identified as 55-year-old Thomas Aaron Brothers, was taken into custody four days later in Santa Monica around 11:30 a.m. Friday and faces vandalism charges.  The Los Angeles Sheriff’s […] The post Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at South LA house party

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed at South Los Angeles Party Identified

County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell Knight was shot at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

743K+
Followers
165K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy