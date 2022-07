Indian police say they have arrested the “masterminds” behind the brutal beheading of a Hindu tailor in the northwestern state of Rajasthan.Three senior investigators on Saturday told Reuters they have taken two persons in custody for conspiring in the execution of Kanhaiyalal Teli, whose murder last week had stoked communal tension in the state and prompted authorities to both clamp down on protests and suspend internet services to prevent further escalation of violence.“We have now arrested the two masterminds and previously we had arrested two men who committed the heinous crime,” said Prafulla Kumar, a senior police official based...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO