The White County Board met for its regularly monthly meeting on Tuesday evening at the White County Courthouse for about 30 minutes. They approved hiring a Sheriff’s Deputy to attend the August Police training school because of possible vacancies in the White County Sheriff’s Department. Also approved was a resolution for payment to Tri County Roofing to replace the roof on the former Carmi Times building from ARPA funds. The board approved a salary increase for the Public Defender. They passed a resolution for a parcel for Cheap Lands Inc in the amount of $815. Items tabled were the approval of a resolution to declare excess equipment for the White County Ambulance Service and also tabled an estimate on a generator for the Courthouse because they now have the equipment they need.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO