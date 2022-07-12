Auman, Linda (Karren)

Linda Louise Robbins Hansen passed away after struggling with health issues for the last couple of years. She was born to Claude and Elaine Robbins in Provo Utah May 29, 1950. The family moved to Ogden where she lived until she was 10 and they made the final move to Logan. She attended Logan Junior High, Logan High, and Utah State University achieving excellence along the way. After her marriage to Paul Hansen they spent time living in Logan, Fort Stewart Georgia, Hyde Park then back to Logan. Two Children entered their life in 1980 and 1984. Linda Worked at Sears Roebucks in the catalogue department, as a secretary at a real-estate company at Utah State University and at a local gift shop. She also typed term papers for university students, (BC) before computers and was a very fast typist and proof reader. She loved fabric and thoroughly enjoyed making quilts. She sold many of her creations at the local gift shop, and shared many other quilts with her friends. Linda is survived by her husband Paul Hansen daughter Laura Hansen Farnsworth, Son Bryce Hansen, Sister Mary Ann Olsen (Michael), Brother Richard Robbins (Susanne), and two sibling in-laws Peter Ashworth and Jolene Robbins. She was preceded in death by her father C. Claude Robbins, mother Elaine Robbins, sister Katheryn Ashworth, and two brothers Carl Robbins, and Edward Robbins. The viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary Friday July 15, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday July 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1450 East 1500 North. A short viewing will be from 11:30 to 12:30 the day of the funeral. Memories and link to stream service can be found on the allenmortuaries.com website.

