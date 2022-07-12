ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Corbridge, Angela Marie

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Corbridge Angela Marie Corbridge 38 Preston, Idaho passed away July 8, 2022. Services will be Friday, July...

www.hjnews.com

Margaret Fern Nate

Nate, Margaret Fern

Margaret Fern Nate passed away on Thursday, July 7, at Sunshine Terrace in Logan. Fern turned 100 years old on May 18. She was born in 1922 at Black Falds, Canada to John Leslie Langford and Lucille Rising. Fern was the fourth of five children. She attended grades 1-4 in a one room school in Pegram, Idaho. The family then moved to Cokeville, Wyoming where Fern graduated from Cokeville High School along with her sweetheart, Stanley Nate. She then went on to business school in California for a year and returned home to marry Stanley. They ran away to Randolph, Utah and were married by a Justice of the Peace one day before her 19th birthday. They were married for almost 71 years. A marriage her folks hoped would never last. Fern was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints being baptized at the age of 18. She served in almost all auxiliaries of the church. She and Stan served for almost 7 years in the Logan Temple, her favorite calling. Fern was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and three brothers, her husband, two daughters (Lucille Layland and Garnett James) and one great-granddaughter (Lexi Henriksen). She is survived by one daughter, Colleen Nate of Logan, and three sons, Cornell (Susan) Nate of Stansbury Park, Utah, Keith Leon (Lynette) Nate of Rexburg, Idaho, and Kent O. (Jane) Nate of South Jordan, Utah. Fern has 19 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home and will be held on Saturday July 16 at 11 am at the LDS chapel, 825 North 200 West in Logan. There will be a viewing from 9 am to 10:30 am at the same location. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Cokeville, Wyoming.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Harrold, Merry E. (Geis)

Harrold Merry E. Geis Harrold 84 Preston passed away July 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho with a short viewing from 10:00 -10:45 prior to the funeral. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Renee (Crookston) Spencer

Renee (Crookston) Spencer 8/27/1947 - 7/11/2022 Renee Crookston Spencer, 74, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away July 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born August 27, 1947, in Logan, Utah to George Warren and Virginia (Sjoblom) Crookston. Renee graduated from Logan High School in 1965. She was married to...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Jensen, Tanya (Dunford)

Tanya Dunford Jensen, 49, of North Logan, Utah, passed through the veil on July 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Bear Lake High School. She went on to study at Utah State University and later at American Military University where she received a bachelor's degree in human development and Family Studies. Tanya was married and sealed to Jeremy Larry Jensen in the Logan, Utah Temple on April 10, 1993. Tanya's favorite roles were that of mother and wife. She also taught at a Child Development Center on JBER, AK, where she touched so many lives. She was a valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held multiple callings throughout her life. She loved to be with her family members and loved everyone unconditionally. She enjoyed being outside, exploring nature and just being around her friends and family. Tanya is survived by her husband, Jeremy of 29 years, and 5 Children: Hailee, Derek (Jordan), Christopher, Thomas, and Sophie. She is also survived by her parents, Heber and Susan Dunford of Bloomington, Idaho, and her siblings Lisa (Jeff) Sanborn, Diana (Kolby) Romrell, Brian (Kendra) Dunford, and James (October) Dunford. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Thank you to the friends and family that have supported Tanya and our family through this journey. We give our appreciation and love to all the nurses, doctors and other medical staff at Logan Regional Hospital and Cancer Center, IHC Home Health, and all the others that worked so valiantly to help take care of Tanya. A public viewing will be held Viewing, Sunday, 17 July 2022, at Allen- Hall Mortuary on 34 E Center St, Logan, UT 84321, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A short viewing will be held Monday, 18 July 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel located at 2540 North 400 East North Logan, Utah 84341, from 11:00-11:40 am. The funeral will start at 12:00 pm and be televised on www.greencanyonward.org . Condolences and thoughts may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com . She will be laid to rest in the Providence Cemetery (in River Heights, Utah).
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Coleman, Carol Marie (Miller)

Carol Marie (Miller) Coleman, 76, passed away on July 13, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born April 26, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho to L.J. DeWaynne and Eva Mariea (Quinn) Miller. She married Gary K. Coleman on September 12, 1969 in the Logan Utah Temple. Carol graduated from Box Elder High School in 1964. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings such as: Young Women's President, Ward Chorister, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Relief Society President, and Visiting/Ministering Teacher. Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary; children, Vicki (Kevin) George, Brad (Keiko), Beverly Petersen, Terri (Shawn) Jeppson, Alan (Shauna), Warren, and Kimberly (Craig) McMinn; twenty-four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with two more on the way; siblings, Nelda (Gerald) Bellon, Stanley (Sharon) Miller, and Richard (Crystal) McFarland; several nieces and nephews, foster children, and so many wonderful friends. We can't name them all. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Darryle, LaMont, Dennis, Gary Roberts, and Leonard; a grandson Braeden Petersen (2019); and honorary parents Dr. Gordon and Helen Felt. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11 A.M at the Belmont/ Plymouth LDS Chapel (Belmont/Plymouth LDS Church (16925 N 5200 W- Garland, Utah). Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E-Tremonton, Utah) and prior to the service at the church on Friday from 9-10:30 A.M. Interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary. A special thanks to the staff at L.D.S. Hospital in Salt Lake, Rocky Mountain Care in Logan, all Belmont Wards, and Rudd Funeral Home.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Hansen, Linda Louise (Robbins)

Linda Louise Robbins Hansen passed away after struggling with health issues for the last couple of years. She was born to Claude and Elaine Robbins in Provo Utah May 29, 1950. The family moved to Ogden where she lived until she was 10 and they made the final move to Logan. She attended Logan Junior High, Logan High, and Utah State University achieving excellence along the way. After her marriage to Paul Hansen they spent time living in Logan, Fort Stewart Georgia, Hyde Park then back to Logan. Two Children entered their life in 1980 and 1984. Linda Worked at Sears Roebucks in the catalogue department, as a secretary at a real-estate company at Utah State University and at a local gift shop. She also typed term papers for university students, (BC) before computers and was a very fast typist and proof reader. She loved fabric and thoroughly enjoyed making quilts. She sold many of her creations at the local gift shop, and shared many other quilts with her friends. Linda is survived by her husband Paul Hansen daughter Laura Hansen Farnsworth, Son Bryce Hansen, Sister Mary Ann Olsen (Michael), Brother Richard Robbins (Susanne), and two sibling in-laws Peter Ashworth and Jolene Robbins. She was preceded in death by her father C. Claude Robbins, mother Elaine Robbins, sister Katheryn Ashworth, and two brothers Carl Robbins, and Edward Robbins. The viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary Friday July 15, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday July 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1450 East 1500 North. A short viewing will be from 11:30 to 12:30 the day of the funeral. Memories and link to stream service can be found on the allenmortuaries.com website.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Preston Posts - July 13, 2022

Nothing says the 4th of July in America quite like the red, white and blue stripes and stars on the flags flying from houses, dotting the city sidewalks, parades, fireworks, camping, family reunions, and neighbors lighting their fireworks, fountains and sparklers until midnight for their family gatherings to help celebrate the birthday of the United States of America — July 4, 1776, to July 4, 2022 — 246 years later and the freedom we enjoy in this great land. July 4th is also a time to review the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the flag and the patriots who secured our freedom and liberty.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Josh Munns named 2022 Wheelon Award recipient

Like most people who dedicate themselves to a life of hard work and serving others, Josh Munns isn’t one to boast about his accomplishments. That’s OK, because plenty of others in the Garland community are willing to do it for him. Munns was selected as the 2022 recipient...
GARLAND, UT
Herald-Journal

A day to remember: Smithfield Temple groundbreaking

Paramount in the lives of residents in Franklin County who were able to attend as well as view the ceremony via ZOOM of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smithfield Utah Temple, Cache Valley’s second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Smithfield, Utah, have expressed their personal experience of that memorable day.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Phillips named grand marshal for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo

Rhonda Phillips has been selected to serve as the 2022 grand marshal for the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. For more than two decades, Rhonda has worked tirelessly to improve the development and inclusion of children and youth with chronic illness and disabilities in the community. Her efforts have made an incalculable difference in the lives of many individuals and families within the community.
PRESTON, ID
Petersen, Donald T.

Petersen, Donald T.

Petersen Donald T Petersen 72 Logan passed away July 11, 2022. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435.787.8514.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Smithfield calls for locals to submit logo designs

Smithfield is searching for its next logo. The city posted on Facebook in late June, opening a contest for residents to draft up a new design that will be easier to read and embroider on clothing. “We are looking for a new logo that is more updated, simpler and cleaner,”...
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Recreation fees proposed for Green Canyon’s winter season

Winter sport lovers in Cache Valley may have to purchase a pass from the U.S. Forest Service to access Green Canyon when snow begins to fly. According to a news release from The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, officials are asking for public input on a proposal to change fees at 119 recreation sites — including nine sites in the Logan Ranger District.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Preston rodeo to feature trick-riding act

Anyone who attended Preston’s rodeo last year might remember Jessica Blair Fowlkes who carried in the flag. She also tantalized the crowd with little demonstration of what she and her horses can do. This year Fowlkes returns to perform her full act all three nights of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

County fire restrictions set to take effect Monday

Seasonal rules outlawing fireworks and restricting campfires are set to take effect across Utah’s four northernmost counties on Monday as hot, dry midsummer weather raises the risk of wildfire throughout the region. Box Elder, Cache, Rich and Weber counties are implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions throughout unincorporated areas on...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Shaffer, Jasper Dean

Shaffer, Jasper Dean

Jasper Dean Shaffer, 83, passed away on July 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday from 10:00 am - 11:30 am in the Providence Ward located at 309 South Main. There will be a viewing held Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary and at the church on Monday from 11:30 - 12:30. Interment will be in the Providence Cemetery at 1:00 pm A complete obituary is available at www.allenmortuaries.com.
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

Fowlkes to provide specialty act at rodeo

Anyone who attended rodeo last year might remember Jessica Blair Fowlkes who carried in the flag. She also tantalized the crowd with little demonstration of what she and her horses can do. This year Fowlkes returns to perform her full act all three nights of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar - July 13, 2022

8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts. Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park Pavilion. Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston. No more Library At School...
PRESTON, ID

