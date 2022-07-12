ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Separating People and Politics with Harold Ford Jr.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Trey is joined by former Tennessee Congressman and Co-Host of The Five Harold Ford. Jr. Harold...

Related
Fox News

Tucker at Iowa summit: Christianity oft under attack because faith is a 'natural check on power'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave a speech Friday to Iowa's Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines. In a speech streamed on Fox Nation, Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and "Tucker Carlson Today," spoke at length on several subjects, including the press, some Republicans' penchant to be more concerned with their media image than voters' approval, Democrats' damaging far-left governance, and the reason many in the leftist establishment abhor religion and specifically Evangelical Christian groups.
IOWA STATE
mainstreetclarksville.com

We elect leaders to solve problems, not blame others

As a pediatrician interested in the health and welfare of parents and kids in Montgomery County and Tennessee, I was again dismayed to read the latest opinion piece from our Senator, Marsha Blackburn. I was further concerned by the fact that her government funded staff, who produce the content for these articles, are writing about how Democrats and folks she calls “the left” are “waging war” on Tennessee families. This is followed by a litany of buzzwords and a sprinkling of statements that you might consider as facts, except there are no references for those statements. Several are indeed not true.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
gcanews.com

Governor Lee’s actions are speaking so loudly I cannot hear a word he is saying.

Does he agree that Tennessee teachers come from the ‘dumbest parts of dumbest colleges?’ Silence is as good as an implication. In January of this year, Governor Lee used his State of the State Address to announce a “partnership” with Hillsdale College – which would use our state tax dollars to set up charter schools in communities across Tennessee. These new charter schools will use Hillsdale’s 1776 curriculum – a conservative-only program. When NewsChannel5 Investigates recently revealed a discussion between Governor Lee and Hillsdale’s CEO Dr. Larry Arnn, Tennesseans were shocked and appalled. Not so much by what Arnn said but more by what the governor did not say.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

REVEALED: Hillsdale controversy brings rare bipartisan unity on need to review proposed charter schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democrats are calling on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and their Republican colleagues to reject the controversial Hillsdale curriculum that suggests children be taught that the civil rights movement veered from the true intentions of the nation's founders, that laws against discrimination violated the spirit of the Constitution.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

NEW POLL: Liz Cheney trailing Trump-backed primary challenger by more than 20 points

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., trails Republican challenger Harriet Hageman by 22% in a poll released Friday, spelling trouble for the anti-Trump Republican's primary next month. More than half, 52%, of likely primary voters in Wyoming said they would support Hageman, while just 30% expressed support for Cheney, according to the survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy on behalf of the Casper, Wyoming, Star Tribune.
WYOMING STATE
Tennessee Lookout

John Cole’s Tennessee: The latest lunge

Hints by leading Tennessee lawmakers that they may hold a special legislative session to overrule Metro Nashville Council to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Music City — and to punish Nashville for its anti-RNC stance — represent the latest grab for local control.
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

Johnson County lawyer censured

On July 13, Harvey Randolph Fallin, an attorney licensed to practice law in Tennessee, received a Public Censure from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court. Fallin represented a man charged with first-degree murder, and he also represented the man’s wife, who was charged with conspiracy to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

State Senate Candidate Called to Service

NASHVILLE, TN — Jerry Maynard is a servant leader through and through. There are many different reasons why people choose to run for public office. Some people choose to run to feed their own ego, to be in the spotlight. It’s a popularity contest. Some candidates run because they legitimately want to shed light on certain issues, change policy and make a difference in the lives of their constituents. Jerry Maynard is that candidate. He is running for State Senate because he is called to service. This calling extends beyond politics as he serves in ministry and served the Country.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Amid fentanyl epidemic, more states legalize drug test strips

Amid the nation’s fentanyl epidemic, more states are legalizing drug test strips, but not without controversy. In more than half the country, fentanyl test strips are considered illegal drug paraphernalia. Test strip possession can lead a fine or jail time in many states, though enforcement varies. Ohio lawmakers are...
OHIO STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee tax free weekend 2022

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. With inflation squeezing all our budgets, tax-free weekends can be a smart time to shop...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New name on TBI most wanted list

WEAKLEY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a fugitive to its most wanted list. Investigators said Julien De Mone Hardin is considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted out of Weakley County in West Tennessee. The 36-year-old is accused of murder. He’s facing charges of...
