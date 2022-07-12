Separating People and Politics with Harold Ford Jr.

As a pediatrician interested in the health and welfare of parents and kids in Montgomery County and Tennessee, I was again dismayed to read the latest opinion piece from our Senator, Marsha Blackburn. I was further concerned by the fact that her government funded staff, who produce the content for these articles, are writing about how Democrats and folks she calls “the left” are “waging war” on Tennessee families. This is followed by a litany of buzzwords and a sprinkling of statements that you might consider as facts, except there are no references for those statements. Several are indeed not true.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO