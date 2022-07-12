Shaffer, J. Dean

Tanya Dunford Jensen, 49, of North Logan, Utah, passed through the veil on July 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Bear Lake High School. She went on to study at Utah State University and later at American Military University where she received a bachelor's degree in human development and Family Studies. Tanya was married and sealed to Jeremy Larry Jensen in the Logan, Utah Temple on April 10, 1993. Tanya's favorite roles were that of mother and wife. She also taught at a Child Development Center on JBER, AK, where she touched so many lives. She was a valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held multiple callings throughout her life. She loved to be with her family members and loved everyone unconditionally. She enjoyed being outside, exploring nature and just being around her friends and family. Tanya is survived by her husband, Jeremy of 29 years, and 5 Children: Hailee, Derek (Jordan), Christopher, Thomas, and Sophie. She is also survived by her parents, Heber and Susan Dunford of Bloomington, Idaho, and her siblings Lisa (Jeff) Sanborn, Diana (Kolby) Romrell, Brian (Kendra) Dunford, and James (October) Dunford. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Thank you to the friends and family that have supported Tanya and our family through this journey. We give our appreciation and love to all the nurses, doctors and other medical staff at Logan Regional Hospital and Cancer Center, IHC Home Health, and all the others that worked so valiantly to help take care of Tanya. A public viewing will be held Viewing, Sunday, 17 July 2022, at Allen- Hall Mortuary on 34 E Center St, Logan, UT 84321, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A short viewing will be held Monday, 18 July 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel located at 2540 North 400 East North Logan, Utah 84341, from 11:00-11:40 am. The funeral will start at 12:00 pm and be televised on www.greencanyonward.org . Condolences and thoughts may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com . She will be laid to rest in the Providence Cemetery (in River Heights, Utah).

