Logan, UT

Peterson, Violet (Cox)

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolet Cox Peterson, age 87, formerly of Ronan, Montana, passed away on Friday,...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Sally (Leonardi) May

Sally (Leonardi) May 7/8/1933 - 7/11/2022 Sally Alma Leonardi May, 89 (or maybe 100 as she felt), passed away peacefully in Brigham, Utah on July 11th, 2022. Sally was born in Ogden, Utah on July 8th, 1933 to Louis M. and Sarah (Parker) Leonardi and raised as a Catholic. She grew up working on the family vegetable farm, her favorite was working with the 'work horses'. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1951. Afterwards, she completed her education in Nursing at Weber College.
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Nate, Margaret Fern

Margaret Fern Nate passed away on Thursday, July 7, at Sunshine Terrace in Logan. Fern turned 100 years old on May 18. She was born in 1922 at Black Falds, Canada to John Leslie Langford and Lucille Rising. Fern was the fourth of five children. She attended grades 1-4 in a one room school in Pegram, Idaho. The family then moved to Cokeville, Wyoming where Fern graduated from Cokeville High School along with her sweetheart, Stanley Nate. She then went on to business school in California for a year and returned home to marry Stanley. They ran away to Randolph, Utah and were married by a Justice of the Peace one day before her 19th birthday. They were married for almost 71 years. A marriage her folks hoped would never last. Fern was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints being baptized at the age of 18. She served in almost all auxiliaries of the church. She and Stan served for almost 7 years in the Logan Temple, her favorite calling. Fern was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and three brothers, her husband, two daughters (Lucille Layland and Garnett James) and one great-granddaughter (Lexi Henriksen). She is survived by one daughter, Colleen Nate of Logan, and three sons, Cornell (Susan) Nate of Stansbury Park, Utah, Keith Leon (Lynette) Nate of Rexburg, Idaho, and Kent O. (Jane) Nate of South Jordan, Utah. Fern has 19 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home and will be held on Saturday July 16 at 11 am at the LDS chapel, 825 North 200 West in Logan. There will be a viewing from 9 am to 10:30 am at the same location. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Cokeville, Wyoming.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Jensen, Tanya (Dunford)

Tanya Dunford Jensen, 49, of North Logan, Utah, passed through the veil on July 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Bear Lake High School. She went on to study at Utah State University and later at American Military University where she received a bachelor's degree in human development and Family Studies. Tanya was married and sealed to Jeremy Larry Jensen in the Logan, Utah Temple on April 10, 1993. Tanya's favorite roles were that of mother and wife. She also taught at a Child Development Center on JBER, AK, where she touched so many lives. She was a valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held multiple callings throughout her life. She loved to be with her family members and loved everyone unconditionally. She enjoyed being outside, exploring nature and just being around her friends and family. Tanya is survived by her husband, Jeremy of 29 years, and 5 Children: Hailee, Derek (Jordan), Christopher, Thomas, and Sophie. She is also survived by her parents, Heber and Susan Dunford of Bloomington, Idaho, and her siblings Lisa (Jeff) Sanborn, Diana (Kolby) Romrell, Brian (Kendra) Dunford, and James (October) Dunford. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Thank you to the friends and family that have supported Tanya and our family through this journey. We give our appreciation and love to all the nurses, doctors and other medical staff at Logan Regional Hospital and Cancer Center, IHC Home Health, and all the others that worked so valiantly to help take care of Tanya. A public viewing will be held Viewing, Sunday, 17 July 2022, at Allen- Hall Mortuary on 34 E Center St, Logan, UT 84321, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A short viewing will be held Monday, 18 July 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel located at 2540 North 400 East North Logan, Utah 84341, from 11:00-11:40 am. The funeral will start at 12:00 pm and be televised on www.greencanyonward.org . Condolences and thoughts may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com . She will be laid to rest in the Providence Cemetery (in River Heights, Utah).
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Coleman, Carol Marie (Miller)

Carol Marie (Miller) Coleman, 76, passed away on July 13, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born April 26, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho to L.J. DeWaynne and Eva Mariea (Quinn) Miller. She married Gary K. Coleman on September 12, 1969 in the Logan Utah Temple. Carol graduated from Box Elder High School in 1964. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings such as: Young Women's President, Ward Chorister, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Relief Society President, and Visiting/Ministering Teacher. Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary; children, Vicki (Kevin) George, Brad (Keiko), Beverly Petersen, Terri (Shawn) Jeppson, Alan (Shauna), Warren, and Kimberly (Craig) McMinn; twenty-four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with two more on the way; siblings, Nelda (Gerald) Bellon, Stanley (Sharon) Miller, and Richard (Crystal) McFarland; several nieces and nephews, foster children, and so many wonderful friends. We can't name them all. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Darryle, LaMont, Dennis, Gary Roberts, and Leonard; a grandson Braeden Petersen (2019); and honorary parents Dr. Gordon and Helen Felt. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11 A.M at the Belmont/ Plymouth LDS Chapel (Belmont/Plymouth LDS Church (16925 N 5200 W- Garland, Utah). Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E-Tremonton, Utah) and prior to the service at the church on Friday from 9-10:30 A.M. Interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary. A special thanks to the staff at L.D.S. Hospital in Salt Lake, Rocky Mountain Care in Logan, all Belmont Wards, and Rudd Funeral Home.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Constance, Christina Jean

In loving memory of Christina Jean Constance. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logan City Cemetery. Christina was born in San Francisco, California on December 15, 1933 to Harry and Sabina Constance and died on July 12, 2022 at Rocky Mountain Assisted Living, Logan, Utah where the loving staff took care of her in her final days. We appreciate them so much. Thank-you. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Joe Wursten. Christina's infectious laugh will never be forgotten. She was greatly loved and brought a smile to everyone's face. She will be missed by family, friends and neighbors especially those on Quarter Circle Drive in Nibley, Utah. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Mountain West releases football schedule for 2023-25

The road to a Mountain West championship has potentially become more rocky for Utah State's football program from 2023-25. That's because the Aggies will square off against perennial conference title contenders Boise State and San Diego State in each of those three seasons. The Mountain West will do away with divisions starting in 2023 and, as part of that process, the league on Thursday announced its scheduling rotation for the the 2023-25 campaigns.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Josh Munns named 2022 Wheelon Award recipient

Like most people who dedicate themselves to a life of hard work and serving others, Josh Munns isn’t one to boast about his accomplishments. That’s OK, because plenty of others in the Garland community are willing to do it for him. Munns was selected as the 2022 recipient...
GARLAND, UT
Herald-Journal

A day to remember: Smithfield Temple groundbreaking

Paramount in the lives of residents in Franklin County who were able to attend as well as view the ceremony via ZOOM of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smithfield Utah Temple, Cache Valley’s second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Smithfield, Utah, have expressed their personal experience of that memorable day.
SMITHFIELD, UT
#Allen Hall Mortuary
Herald-Journal

Petersen, Donald T.

Petersen Donald T Petersen 72 Logan passed away July 11, 2022. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435.787.8514.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

County fire restrictions set to take effect Monday

Seasonal rules outlawing fireworks and restricting campfires are set to take effect across Utah’s four northernmost counties on Monday as hot, dry midsummer weather raises the risk of wildfire throughout the region. Box Elder, Cache, Rich and Weber counties are implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions throughout unincorporated areas on...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Phillips named grand marshal for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo

Rhonda Phillips has been selected to serve as the 2022 grand marshal for the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. For more than two decades, Rhonda has worked tirelessly to improve the development and inclusion of children and youth with chronic illness and disabilities in the community. Her efforts have made an incalculable difference in the lives of many individuals and families within the community.
PRESTON, ID
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Herald-Journal

Recreation fees proposed for Green Canyon’s winter season

Winter sport lovers in Cache Valley may have to purchase a pass from the U.S. Forest Service to access Green Canyon when snow begins to fly. According to a news release from The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, officials are asking for public input on a proposal to change fees at 119 recreation sites — including nine sites in the Logan Ranger District.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Preston rodeo to feature trick-riding act

Anyone who attended Preston’s rodeo last year might remember Jessica Blair Fowlkes who carried in the flag. She also tantalized the crowd with little demonstration of what she and her horses can do. This year Fowlkes returns to perform her full act all three nights of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Fowlkes to provide specialty act at rodeo

Anyone who attended rodeo last year might remember Jessica Blair Fowlkes who carried in the flag. She also tantalized the crowd with little demonstration of what she and her horses can do. This year Fowlkes returns to perform her full act all three nights of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Sardine Canyon fire burns more than 50 acres

A grass fire that resulted in the evacuation of several Cache Valley homes continued to burn in Sardine Canyon last weekend, though officials say containment was improving. According to Utah Fire Info, 56 acres had been burned and the fire was 50% contained as of Saturday. “We are very confident...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Smithfield calls for locals to submit logo designs

Smithfield is searching for its next logo. The city posted on Facebook in late June, opening a contest for residents to draft up a new design that will be easier to read and embroider on clothing. “We are looking for a new logo that is more updated, simpler and cleaner,”...
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Plymouth Baby Contest winners

The annual Plymouth baby contest was held on June 30. The kings and queens in each age group are:. • 0-5 months: King — Waylon Williamson (Mikaela and Kolby Williamson). Queen — Baylor Smith (Maddi and Kyle Smith) • 6-8 months: King — Nixon Seger (Dillon and Tyra...
PLYMOUTH, UT

