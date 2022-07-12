ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansen, Linda Robbins

Linda Louise Robbins Hansen, 72, of Logan, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022...

Hansen, Linda Louise (Robbins)

Linda Louise Robbins Hansen passed away after struggling with health issues for the last couple of years. She was born to Claude and Elaine Robbins in Provo Utah May 29, 1950. The family moved to Ogden where she lived until she was 10 and they made the final move to Logan. She attended Logan Junior High, Logan High, and Utah State University achieving excellence along the way. After her marriage to Paul Hansen they spent time living in Logan, Fort Stewart Georgia, Hyde Park then back to Logan. Two Children entered their life in 1980 and 1984. Linda Worked at Sears Roebucks in the catalogue department, as a secretary at a real-estate company at Utah State University and at a local gift shop. She also typed term papers for university students, (BC) before computers and was a very fast typist and proof reader. She loved fabric and thoroughly enjoyed making quilts. She sold many of her creations at the local gift shop, and shared many other quilts with her friends. Linda is survived by her husband Paul Hansen daughter Laura Hansen Farnsworth, Son Bryce Hansen, Sister Mary Ann Olsen (Michael), Brother Richard Robbins (Susanne), and two sibling in-laws Peter Ashworth and Jolene Robbins. She was preceded in death by her father C. Claude Robbins, mother Elaine Robbins, sister Katheryn Ashworth, and two brothers Carl Robbins, and Edward Robbins. The viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary Friday July 15, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday July 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1450 East 1500 North. A short viewing will be from 11:30 to 12:30 the day of the funeral. Memories and link to stream service can be found on the allenmortuaries.com website.
Jensen, Tanya (Dunford)

Jensen Tanya Dunford Jensen 49 Logan, UT passed away July 10, 2022. https://www.allenmortuaries.net/ . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Constance, Christina Jean

In loving memory of Christina Jean Constance. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logan City Cemetery. Christina was born in San Francisco, California on December 15, 1933 to Harry and Sabina Constance and died on July 12, 2022 at Rocky Mountain Assisted Living, Logan, Utah where the loving staff took care of her in her final days. We appreciate them so much. Thank-you. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Joe Wursten. Christina's infectious laugh will never be forgotten. She was greatly loved and brought a smile to everyone's face. She will be missed by family, friends and neighbors especially those on Quarter Circle Drive in Nibley, Utah. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Harrold, Merry E. (Geis)

Harrold Merry E. Geis Harrold 84 Preston passed away July 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho with a short viewing from 10:00 -10:45 prior to the funeral. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Sally (Leonardi) May

Sally (Leonardi) May 7/8/1933 - 7/11/2022 Sally Alma Leonardi May, 89 (or maybe 100 as she felt), passed away peacefully in Brigham, Utah on July 11th, 2022. Sally was born in Ogden, Utah on July 8th, 1933 to Louis M. and Sarah (Parker) Leonardi and raised as a Catholic. She grew up working on the family vegetable farm, her favorite was working with the 'work horses'. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1951. Afterwards, she completed her education in Nursing at Weber College.
Renee (Crookston) Spencer

Renee (Crookston) Spencer 8/27/1947 - 7/11/2022 Renee Crookston Spencer, 74, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away July 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born August 27, 1947, in Logan, Utah to George Warren and Virginia (Sjoblom) Crookston. Renee graduated from Logan High School in 1965. She was married to...
Shaffer, Jasper Dean

Jasper Dean Shaffer, 83, passed away on July 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday from 10:00 am - 11:30 am in the Providence Ward located at 309 South Main. There will be a viewing held Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary and at the church on Monday from 11:30 - 12:30. Interment will be in the Providence Cemetery at 1:00 pm A complete obituary is available at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Kirby, Reg David

Kirby Reg David Kirby 94 Providence, UT passed away July 2, 2022. White Pine Funeral Services is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. For the full obituary, visit www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Phillips named grand marshal for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo

Rhonda Phillips has been selected to serve as the 2022 grand marshal for the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. For more than two decades, Rhonda has worked tirelessly to improve the development and inclusion of children and youth with chronic illness and disabilities in the community. Her efforts have made an incalculable difference in the lives of many individuals and families within the community.
Josh Munns named 2022 Wheelon Award recipient

Like most people who dedicate themselves to a life of hard work and serving others, Josh Munns isn’t one to boast about his accomplishments. That’s OK, because plenty of others in the Garland community are willing to do it for him. Munns was selected as the 2022 recipient...
Out of Our Past - July 13, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. July 19 is going to be a busy day combining hard work and fun for many county residents. After all the hard work of the “Service Projects” is over, it’ll be time to kick back and enjoy (participate in) the Sesquicentennial Parade. To the theme “Faith in Every Footstep,” Parade Chairman Blayne Rounds says participants will gather for a 6:30 p.m. start.
A day to remember: Smithfield Temple groundbreaking

Paramount in the lives of residents in Franklin County who were able to attend as well as view the ceremony via ZOOM of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smithfield Utah Temple, Cache Valley’s second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Smithfield, Utah, have expressed their personal experience of that memorable day.
Plymouth Baby Contest winners

The annual Plymouth baby contest was held on June 30. The kings and queens in each age group are:. • 0-5 months: King — Waylon Williamson (Mikaela and Kolby Williamson). Queen — Baylor Smith (Maddi and Kyle Smith) • 6-8 months: King — Nixon Seger (Dillon and Tyra...
Preston rodeo to feature trick-riding act

Anyone who attended Preston’s rodeo last year might remember Jessica Blair Fowlkes who carried in the flag. She also tantalized the crowd with little demonstration of what she and her horses can do. This year Fowlkes returns to perform her full act all three nights of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
Community Calendar - July 13, 2022

8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts. Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park Pavilion. Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston. No more Library At School...
Recreation fees proposed for Green Canyon's winter season

Winter sport lovers in Cache Valley may have to purchase a pass from the U.S. Forest Service to access Green Canyon when snow begins to fly. According to a news release from The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, officials are asking for public input on a proposal to change fees at 119 recreation sites — including nine sites in the Logan Ranger District.
Smithfield calls for locals to submit logo designs

Smithfield is searching for its next logo. The city posted on Facebook in late June, opening a contest for residents to draft up a new design that will be easier to read and embroider on clothing. “We are looking for a new logo that is more updated, simpler and cleaner,”...
