Providence, UT

Kirby, Reg David

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirby Reg David Kirby 94 Providence, UT passed...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Shaffer, Jasper Dean

Jasper Dean Shaffer, 83, passed away on July 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday from 10:00 am - 11:30 am in the Providence Ward located at 309 South Main. There will be a viewing held Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary and at the church on Monday from 11:30 - 12:30. Interment will be in the Providence Cemetery at 1:00 pm A complete obituary is available at www.allenmortuaries.com.
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

Petersen, Donald T.

Petersen Donald T Petersen 72 Logan passed away July 11, 2022. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435.787.8514.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Jensen, Tanya (Dunford)

Jensen Tanya Dunford Jensen 49 Logan, UT passed away July 10, 2022. https://www.allenmortuaries.net/ .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Harrold, Merry E. (Geis)

Harrold Merry E. Geis Harrold 84 Preston passed away July 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho with a short viewing from 10:00 -10:45 prior to the funeral. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Hansen, Linda Robbins

Linda Louise Robbins Hansen, 72, of Logan, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 pm in the Foothill First Ward. There will be e viewing held Friday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary and at the church on Saturday from 11:30 - 12:30 pm www.allenmortuaries.com.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Coleman, Carol Marie (Miller)

Carol Marie (Miller) Coleman, 76, passed away on July 13, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born April 26, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho to L.J. DeWaynne and Eva Mariea (Quinn) Miller. She married Gary K. Coleman on September 12, 1969 in the Logan Utah Temple. Carol graduated from Box Elder High School in 1964. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings such as: Young Women's President, Ward Chorister, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Relief Society President, and Visiting/Ministering Teacher. Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary; children, Vicki (Kevin) George, Brad (Keiko), Beverly Petersen, Terri (Shawn) Jeppson, Alan (Shauna), Warren, and Kimberly (Craig) McMinn; twenty-four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with two more on the way; siblings, Nelda (Gerald) Bellon, Stanley (Sharon) Miller, and Richard (Crystal) McFarland; several nieces and nephews, foster children, and so many wonderful friends. We can't name them all. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Darryle, LaMont, Dennis, Gary Roberts, and Leonard; a grandson Braeden Petersen (2019); and honorary parents Dr. Gordon and Helen Felt. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11 A.M at the Belmont/ Plymouth LDS Chapel (Belmont/Plymouth LDS Church (16925 N 5200 W- Garland, Utah). Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E-Tremonton, Utah) and prior to the service at the church on Friday from 9-10:30 A.M. Interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary. A special thanks to the staff at L.D.S. Hospital in Salt Lake, Rocky Mountain Care in Logan, all Belmont Wards, and Rudd Funeral Home.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Constance, Christina Jean

In loving memory of Christina Jean Constance. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logan City Cemetery. Christina was born in San Francisco, California on December 15, 1933 to Harry and Sabina Constance and died on July 12, 2022 at Rocky Mountain Assisted Living, Logan, Utah where the loving staff took care of her in her final days. We appreciate them so much. Thank-you. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Joe Wursten. Christina's infectious laugh will never be forgotten. She was greatly loved and brought a smile to everyone's face. She will be missed by family, friends and neighbors especially those on Quarter Circle Drive in Nibley, Utah. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Nate, Margaret Fern

Margaret Fern Nate passed away on Thursday, July 7, at Sunshine Terrace in Logan. Fern turned 100 years old on May 18. She was born in 1922 at Black Falds, Canada to John Leslie Langford and Lucille Rising. Fern was the fourth of five children. She attended grades 1-4 in a one room school in Pegram, Idaho. The family then moved to Cokeville, Wyoming where Fern graduated from Cokeville High School along with her sweetheart, Stanley Nate. She then went on to business school in California for a year and returned home to marry Stanley. They ran away to Randolph, Utah and were married by a Justice of the Peace one day before her 19th birthday. They were married for almost 71 years. A marriage her folks hoped would never last. Fern was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints being baptized at the age of 18. She served in almost all auxiliaries of the church. She and Stan served for almost 7 years in the Logan Temple, her favorite calling. Fern was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and three brothers, her husband, two daughters (Lucille Layland and Garnett James) and one great-granddaughter (Lexi Henriksen). She is survived by one daughter, Colleen Nate of Logan, and three sons, Cornell (Susan) Nate of Stansbury Park, Utah, Keith Leon (Lynette) Nate of Rexburg, Idaho, and Kent O. (Jane) Nate of South Jordan, Utah. Fern has 19 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home and will be held on Saturday July 16 at 11 am at the LDS chapel, 825 North 200 West in Logan. There will be a viewing from 9 am to 10:30 am at the same location. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Cokeville, Wyoming.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Renee (Crookston) Spencer

Renee (Crookston) Spencer 8/27/1947 - 7/11/2022 Renee Crookston Spencer, 74, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away July 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born August 27, 1947, in Logan, Utah to George Warren and Virginia (Sjoblom) Crookston. Renee graduated from Logan High School in 1965. She was married to...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Phillips named grand marshal for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo

Rhonda Phillips has been selected to serve as the 2022 grand marshal for the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. For more than two decades, Rhonda has worked tirelessly to improve the development and inclusion of children and youth with chronic illness and disabilities in the community. Her efforts have made an incalculable difference in the lives of many individuals and families within the community.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Preston Posts - July 13, 2022

Nothing says the 4th of July in America quite like the red, white and blue stripes and stars on the flags flying from houses, dotting the city sidewalks, parades, fireworks, camping, family reunions, and neighbors lighting their fireworks, fountains and sparklers until midnight for their family gatherings to help celebrate the birthday of the United States of America — July 4, 1776, to July 4, 2022 — 246 years later and the freedom we enjoy in this great land. July 4th is also a time to review the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the flag and the patriots who secured our freedom and liberty.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Josh Munns named 2022 Wheelon Award recipient

Like most people who dedicate themselves to a life of hard work and serving others, Josh Munns isn’t one to boast about his accomplishments. That’s OK, because plenty of others in the Garland community are willing to do it for him. Munns was selected as the 2022 recipient...
GARLAND, UT
Herald-Journal

A day to remember: Smithfield Temple groundbreaking

Paramount in the lives of residents in Franklin County who were able to attend as well as view the ceremony via ZOOM of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Smithfield Utah Temple, Cache Valley’s second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Smithfield, Utah, have expressed their personal experience of that memorable day.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Fowlkes to provide specialty act at rodeo

Anyone who attended rodeo last year might remember Jessica Blair Fowlkes who carried in the flag. She also tantalized the crowd with little demonstration of what she and her horses can do. This year Fowlkes returns to perform her full act all three nights of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Out of Our Past - July 13, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. July 19 is going to be a busy day combining hard work and fun for many county residents. After all the hard work of the “Service Projects” is over, it’ll be time to kick back and enjoy (participate in) the Sesquicentennial Parade. To the theme “Faith in Every Footstep,” Parade Chairman Blayne Rounds says participants will gather for a 6:30 p.m. start.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Smithfield calls for locals to submit logo designs

Smithfield is searching for its next logo. The city posted on Facebook in late June, opening a contest for residents to draft up a new design that will be easier to read and embroider on clothing. “We are looking for a new logo that is more updated, simpler and cleaner,”...
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Preston rodeo to feature trick-riding act

Anyone who attended Preston’s rodeo last year might remember Jessica Blair Fowlkes who carried in the flag. She also tantalized the crowd with little demonstration of what she and her horses can do. This year Fowlkes returns to perform her full act all three nights of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

What's Up WIth That? Smith's Marketplace in Logan adding fuel center

Question: Something is being built on the northwest corner of the Smith’s Marketplace parking lot on Main Street in Logan. Is it yet another new fast-food restaurant?. Answer: Good guess, but the new retail feature on that corner will offer another product in high demand: gasoline. No firm opening...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

PGCC hosts Rocky Mountain PGA Pro-Am; registration for Preston Amateur now open

Preston Golf and Country Club recently hosted the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Proam Presented by Stokes Market/True Value. In the professional division, Cameron Garn of Rexburg, Idaho finished first with a 4-under 67. Tyson Bowen of Idaho Falls finished second with a 3-under 68. In the senior professional division, John...
PRESTON, ID

