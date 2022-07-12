ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Smith, Sidney Alexander

 3 days ago

Smith Sidney Alexander Smith 84 Logan passed away...

Shaffer, Jasper Dean

Jasper Dean Shaffer, 83, passed away on July 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday from 10:00 am - 11:30 am in the Providence Ward located at 309 South Main. There will be a viewing held Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary and at the church on Monday from 11:30 - 12:30. Interment will be in the Providence Cemetery at 1:00 pm A complete obituary is available at www.allenmortuaries.com.
PROVIDENCE, UT
Petersen, Donald T.

Petersen Donald T Petersen 72 Logan passed away July 11, 2022. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435.787.8514.
LOGAN, UT
Harrold, Merry E. (Geis)

Harrold Merry E. Geis Harrold 84 Preston passed away July 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho with a short viewing from 10:00 -10:45 prior to the funeral. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Jensen, Tanya (Dunford)

Jensen Tanya Dunford Jensen 49 Logan, UT passed away July 10, 2022. https://www.allenmortuaries.net/
LOGAN, UT
Hansen, Linda Louise (Robbins)

Linda Louise Robbins Hansen passed away after struggling with health issues for the last couple of years. She was born to Claude and Elaine Robbins in Provo Utah May 29, 1950. The family moved to Ogden where she lived until she was 10 and they made the final move to Logan. She attended Logan Junior High, Logan High, and Utah State University achieving excellence along the way. After her marriage to Paul Hansen they spent time living in Logan, Fort Stewart Georgia, Hyde Park then back to Logan. Two Children entered their life in 1980 and 1984. Linda Worked at Sears Roebucks in the catalogue department, as a secretary at a real-estate company at Utah State University and at a local gift shop. She also typed term papers for university students, (BC) before computers and was a very fast typist and proof reader. She loved fabric and thoroughly enjoyed making quilts. She sold many of her creations at the local gift shop, and shared many other quilts with her friends. Linda is survived by her husband Paul Hansen daughter Laura Hansen Farnsworth, Son Bryce Hansen, Sister Mary Ann Olsen (Michael), Brother Richard Robbins (Susanne), and two sibling in-laws Peter Ashworth and Jolene Robbins. She was preceded in death by her father C. Claude Robbins, mother Elaine Robbins, sister Katheryn Ashworth, and two brothers Carl Robbins, and Edward Robbins. The viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary Friday July 15, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday July 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1450 East 1500 North. A short viewing will be from 11:30 to 12:30 the day of the funeral. Memories and link to stream service can be found on the allenmortuaries.com website.
LOGAN, UT
Coleman, Carol Marie (Miller)

Carol Marie (Miller) Coleman, 76, passed away on July 13, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born April 26, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho to L.J. DeWaynne and Eva Mariea (Quinn) Miller. She married Gary K. Coleman on September 12, 1969 in the Logan Utah Temple. Carol graduated from Box Elder High School in 1964. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings such as: Young Women's President, Ward Chorister, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Relief Society President, and Visiting/Ministering Teacher. Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary; children, Vicki (Kevin) George, Brad (Keiko), Beverly Petersen, Terri (Shawn) Jeppson, Alan (Shauna), Warren, and Kimberly (Craig) McMinn; twenty-four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with two more on the way; siblings, Nelda (Gerald) Bellon, Stanley (Sharon) Miller, and Richard (Crystal) McFarland; several nieces and nephews, foster children, and so many wonderful friends. We can't name them all. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Darryle, LaMont, Dennis, Gary Roberts, and Leonard; a grandson Braeden Petersen (2019); and honorary parents Dr. Gordon and Helen Felt. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11 A.M at the Belmont/ Plymouth LDS Chapel (Belmont/Plymouth LDS Church (16925 N 5200 W- Garland, Utah). Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E-Tremonton, Utah) and prior to the service at the church on Friday from 9-10:30 A.M. Interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary. A special thanks to the staff at L.D.S. Hospital in Salt Lake, Rocky Mountain Care in Logan, all Belmont Wards, and Rudd Funeral Home.
LOGAN, UT
Nate, Margaret Fern

Margaret Fern Nate passed away on Thursday, July 7, at Sunshine Terrace in Logan. Fern turned 100 years old on May 18. She was born in 1922 at Black Falds, Canada to John Leslie Langford and Lucille Rising. Fern was the fourth of five children. She attended grades 1-4 in a one room school in Pegram, Idaho. The family then moved to Cokeville, Wyoming where Fern graduated from Cokeville High School along with her sweetheart, Stanley Nate. She then went on to business school in California for a year and returned home to marry Stanley. They ran away to Randolph, Utah and were married by a Justice of the Peace one day before her 19th birthday. They were married for almost 71 years. A marriage her folks hoped would never last. Fern was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints being baptized at the age of 18. She served in almost all auxiliaries of the church. She and Stan served for almost 7 years in the Logan Temple, her favorite calling. Fern was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and three brothers, her husband, two daughters (Lucille Layland and Garnett James) and one great-granddaughter (Lexi Henriksen). She is survived by one daughter, Colleen Nate of Logan, and three sons, Cornell (Susan) Nate of Stansbury Park, Utah, Keith Leon (Lynette) Nate of Rexburg, Idaho, and Kent O. (Jane) Nate of South Jordan, Utah. Fern has 19 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home and will be held on Saturday July 16 at 11 am at the LDS chapel, 825 North 200 West in Logan. There will be a viewing from 9 am to 10:30 am at the same location. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Cokeville, Wyoming.
LOGAN, UT
Sally (Leonardi) May

Sally (Leonardi) May 7/8/1933 - 7/11/2022 Sally Alma Leonardi May, 89 (or maybe 100 as she felt), passed away peacefully in Brigham, Utah on July 11th, 2022. Sally was born in Ogden, Utah on July 8th, 1933 to Louis M. and Sarah (Parker) Leonardi and raised as a Catholic. She grew up working on the family vegetable farm, her favorite was working with the 'work horses'. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1951. Afterwards, she completed her education in Nursing at Weber College.
OGDEN, UT
Phillips named grand marshal for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo

Rhonda Phillips has been selected to serve as the 2022 grand marshal for the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. For more than two decades, Rhonda has worked tirelessly to improve the development and inclusion of children and youth with chronic illness and disabilities in the community. Her efforts have made an incalculable difference in the lives of many individuals and families within the community.
PRESTON, ID
Josh Munns named 2022 Wheelon Award recipient

Like most people who dedicate themselves to a life of hard work and serving others, Josh Munns isn’t one to boast about his accomplishments. That’s OK, because plenty of others in the Garland community are willing to do it for him. Munns was selected as the 2022 recipient...
GARLAND, UT
Community Calendar - July 13, 2022

8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts. Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park Pavilion. Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston. No more Library At School...
PRESTON, ID
Out of Our Past - July 13, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. July 19 is going to be a busy day combining hard work and fun for many county residents. After all the hard work of the “Service Projects” is over, it’ll be time to kick back and enjoy (participate in) the Sesquicentennial Parade. To the theme “Faith in Every Footstep,” Parade Chairman Blayne Rounds says participants will gather for a 6:30 p.m. start.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Preston rodeo to feature trick-riding act

Anyone who attended Preston’s rodeo last year might remember Jessica Blair Fowlkes who carried in the flag. She also tantalized the crowd with little demonstration of what she and her horses can do. This year Fowlkes returns to perform her full act all three nights of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
PRESTON, ID
Plymouth Baby Contest winners

The annual Plymouth baby contest was held on June 30. The kings and queens in each age group are:. • 0-5 months: King — Waylon Williamson (Mikaela and Kolby Williamson). Queen — Baylor Smith (Maddi and Kyle Smith) • 6-8 months: King — Nixon Seger (Dillon and Tyra...
PLYMOUTH, UT
Preston Community Orchestra to perform annual outdoor concert

The Preston Community Orchestra, Sagebrush Strings, and Hearthside Chorale are preparing to perform their annual outdoor concert “A Little Night Music” again this summer on Thursday, July 21, at 8:15 p.m. in the Fairly Nice Shelter next to the Robinson building, 2nd West and 2nd North. The public...
PRESTON, ID
Smithfield calls for locals to submit logo designs

Smithfield is searching for its next logo. The city posted on Facebook in late June, opening a contest for residents to draft up a new design that will be easier to read and embroider on clothing. “We are looking for a new logo that is more updated, simpler and cleaner,”...
SMITHFIELD, UT
PGCC hosts Rocky Mountain PGA Pro-Am; registration for Preston Amateur now open

Preston Golf and Country Club recently hosted the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Proam Presented by Stokes Market/True Value. In the professional division, Cameron Garn of Rexburg, Idaho finished first with a 4-under 67. Tyson Bowen of Idaho Falls finished second with a 3-under 68. In the senior professional division, John...
PRESTON, ID
Firefighters contain small blaze near Montpelier

On the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, a wildfire broke out at the Montpelier Wildlife Management Area in Bear Lake County. Responders included local farmers, Bear Lake County Volunteer fire personnel, Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office and fire personnel with the US Forest Service. An officer with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game also responded.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID

