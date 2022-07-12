Smith, Sidney Alexander

Carol Marie (Miller) Coleman, 76, passed away on July 13, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born April 26, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho to L.J. DeWaynne and Eva Mariea (Quinn) Miller. She married Gary K. Coleman on September 12, 1969 in the Logan Utah Temple. Carol graduated from Box Elder High School in 1964. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings such as: Young Women's President, Ward Chorister, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Relief Society President, and Visiting/Ministering Teacher. Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary; children, Vicki (Kevin) George, Brad (Keiko), Beverly Petersen, Terri (Shawn) Jeppson, Alan (Shauna), Warren, and Kimberly (Craig) McMinn; twenty-four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with two more on the way; siblings, Nelda (Gerald) Bellon, Stanley (Sharon) Miller, and Richard (Crystal) McFarland; several nieces and nephews, foster children, and so many wonderful friends. We can't name them all. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Darryle, LaMont, Dennis, Gary Roberts, and Leonard; a grandson Braeden Petersen (2019); and honorary parents Dr. Gordon and Helen Felt. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11 A.M at the Belmont/ Plymouth LDS Chapel (Belmont/Plymouth LDS Church (16925 N 5200 W- Garland, Utah). Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E-Tremonton, Utah) and prior to the service at the church on Friday from 9-10:30 A.M. Interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary. A special thanks to the staff at L.D.S. Hospital in Salt Lake, Rocky Mountain Care in Logan, all Belmont Wards, and Rudd Funeral Home.
