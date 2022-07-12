How Covid School Closures Turned Parents Into Swing Voters

The Covid headlines have gone away, but the memories of the left's out of control Covid overreach have not. So much so, that independent voters, as well as some longtime Democrats, will become swing voters this November.

"We saw some of this backlash in the last November elections" said Katie ISD parent Bonnie Anderson, "Democrat voters who had listened to teacher's unions instead of following the science, it didn't take them long to regret it. A lot of parents have not forgotten, and it's going to be hard for them to ignore that."

From school closures, to mask mandates, to unnecessarily forcing the vaccines on kids, parents are angry, and enough is enough.

"We have stepped into bizzaro world, and what's happening right now across America is a wrestling match, where we are taking back the school boards to restore some decency, and common sense into our children" said Chris Heasley with the Freedom Matters Action Group, "So yes, absolutely without a doubt, the Democrats are in for a serious wake-up call come November."

In the meantime, as many parents wait for a long overdue apology, the countdown is on. Now less than 4 months left to go until the midterms.