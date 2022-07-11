oldfshndog

Tiger Woods is making just his third start of 2022 this week as he goes in search of his fourth Claret Jug. Ahead of this week’s event, speculation over Tiger’s future has been ongoing, with six-time major champion Nick Faldo floating the idea that the 150th Open at the home of golf may be the perfect spot for the 15-time major champion to bow out.
Gregg Giannotti couldn’t let a LIV Golf advertisement be played on WFAN without weighing in. Both Giannotti and morning drive co-host Boomer Esiason acknowledged that because of the advertisement, their company was guilty of accepting “blood money” just as the players have done. “It’s just awkward to...
Five years before Tiger Woods’ first British Open victory in 2000, John Daly won the 124th Open at St.Andrews, beating Constantino Rocca in a four-hole playoff. Whilst Daly retains his love-him-or-loathe-him status to this day, the 15-time major champion can do no wrong, continuing to attract the biggest of press packs and public attention as he ever has.
On Monday, Tiger Woods and Lee Trevino competed in the Celebration of Champions Challenge with Rory McIlroy and 2018 Women’s British Open champion, Georgia Hall. The 82-year-old Trevino was also present for Tiger’s appearance at the PNC Championship in December where Woods played with his son, Charlie. Trevino came away from that event impressed with what he saw from the 15-time major champion, saying that he was “hitting it great” and that “whatever time limit you give him, he’ll beat it.”
On the eve of the final major of the year, R&A Chief Martin Slumbers has spoken out against the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf in an explosive presser. Addressing the media on Wednesday morning, Slumbers stated that the breakaway tour is “not in the best interests of the sport” and “entirely driven by money.”
Paul Casey what’s in the bag accurate as of the The Open Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees, 0.75 degree upright lie, B2) 3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (16.5 degrees, 0.75 degree flat lie, B1) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+Plus Limited 80 TX. Irons: Mizuno JPX919...
In our forums, our members have been discussing their recent equipment purchases. WRXer ‘TheOtherTwo’ kicks off the thread with his most impressive recent buy, saying:. “For me, I am really impressed with the Cleveland RTX ZIPCORE wedges. I replaced my two-year-old Miura Tour Milled wedges, which were excellent. I must say these RTX Zipcores are really impressive.
Tiger Woods what’s in the bag accurate as of The Open Championship. Photos from Woods’ Monday practice round here. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX. 5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited...
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Will Zalatoris is surely going to break his PGA duck soon, and it’s as likely to be this week at St. Andrews as anywhere else. Despite remaining a maiden at the top level, the 25-year-old has an enviable record on tour and especially at the majors. Ignoring his 2018 missed-cut as a mere rookie, the world number 13 has had eight starts resulting in three runner-up finishes, a sixth and an eighth place, a stunning run of play that surely converts to a victory soon.
What is the best golf ball in 2022? At GolfWRX, we take great pride in our online community and the cumulative knowledge and experience of our members. Needless to say, that extends to their views on the best golf ball of 2022. The bedrock of GolfWRX.com is the community of...
Kathryn Newton, who has starred in the HBO hit show ‘Big Little Lies’ and Netflix’ ‘The Society’, got quite the shock on Sunday at St. Andrews. While playing a celebrity round at the Old Course alongside the likes of former tennis world number one Ash Barty, Newton attempted a drive with a hickory club, and while the contact seemed sweet, the driver head snapped as the announcer declared “too much power!”
