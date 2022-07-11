oldfshndog

Will Zalatoris is surely going to break his PGA duck soon, and it’s as likely to be this week at St. Andrews as anywhere else. Despite remaining a maiden at the top level, the 25-year-old has an enviable record on tour and especially at the majors. Ignoring his 2018 missed-cut as a mere rookie, the world number 13 has had eight starts resulting in three runner-up finishes, a sixth and an eighth place, a stunning run of play that surely converts to a victory soon.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO