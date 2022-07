Daniel O. Johnson, Nov. 8, 1941, (80) went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Iowa. He and his family lived most of their lives in the Minneapolis area and he had careers in banking, home building and real estate. Dan lived in St. Joseph for the last 15 years with his wife, Phyllis.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO