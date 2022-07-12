Crabtree, Robert L. 1928-2022 Omaha, Neb.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Norman Osie Berry, 82, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born in St. Joseph to Osie and Gertrude (Cole) Berry. Norman graduated from Lafayette High School. He married Betty Jo Thornton on Feb. 28, 1969. She precedes him in death. He worked at...
Nolan Bruce Thompson of Burlington Junction, Missouri, will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor. Cards and well wishes can be mailed to: Bruce Thompson, 306 N. Ballard St., Burlington Jct., MO 64428.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The final installment of the 2022 Concerts in the Park series will be Kansas City area band Run With It at 7 p.m. on July 16 at Donaldson Westside Park. The event will also feature various food and drink vendors. City to honor outgoing council member...
Ron and Kathy Cross of Hopkins, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 22. They were married July 22, 1972 at the Pickering Methodist Church by Reverend John Shipley. Ron and Kathy both worked at Energizer Battery Company. Ron retired after 32 years and started Ron Cross Home...
MARYVILLE, Mo. — At a quarterly county officeholders meeting last week, Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice announced the four counties that have agreed to be a part of a mental health cooperative board will hold a signing ceremony on Friday. The ceremony is set for Friday, July 15,...
MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Maryville Police Officer Colin Staples arrives on scene, there’s another officer down, and over him is standing a man with a hammer. Staples raises his gun, and screams at the man to drop the hammer, but the suspect holds it at his side, yelling back that he’ll kill the officer on the ground.
It’s Nodaway County Fair Week, and we thank all the people who work so hard to help our community celebrate … well, being a community. And that’s what the Nodaway County Fair brings us every year. Our annual summer fair has long been a proud tradition of...
Comments / 0