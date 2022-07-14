The 29 best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 you can still shop now

The best time of year has somehow already came and went: Amazon Prime Day 2022 .

However, many deals are still sticking around, with an under $100 price tag that can’t be beat.

There were plenty of amazing deals on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 this year, from air fryers to furniture and more. While we’re all for taking advantage of those high-ticket items (read: the best Prime Day splurges to pick up ASAP), we also wanted to honor the more affordable grabs.

We compiled an exclusive edit of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 that you can still shop now, despite the main shopping holiday coming to a close.

To have you shopping more and scrolling less, we also categorized each item by category, from kitchen and home items to beauty and style steals.

Click to jump to a specific sale category:

Best Kitchen Deals Under $100

It isn’t Prime Day if Keurig’s K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker didn’t go on sale. Snag one of our favorites (read: Keurig vs. Nespresso review ) that brews fresh coffee without taking up too much of your countertop’s real estate.

Pick from hundreds of delicious recipes to toss into this air fryer. This device is 50% faster than a traditional oven and reduces your food’s oil content by up to 85% more than conventional deep-frying.

Blend all your favorite ingredients into delicious smoothies, sauces, and dips with this 1000-watt blender. The set also includes a recipe guide to get you inspired.

Whether you’re seeking a practical grab for summertime entertaining or simply want to have ice on hand for cocktail-making , Silonn’s Countertop Ice Maker is just shy of $100 this Prime Day. Notably, it’s a No. 1 Amazon best-seller.

With more than 54K rave reviews from happy meal-preppers, Rubbermaid has a fabulous 24-Piece Food Storage Container Set for less than $60 right now. The snap-on lids are precisely what we look for in meal containers, too, and the various size options are a bonus.

The options are endless with this 7-in-1 pressure cooker. Swap from slow cooker to rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer. The Instant Pot cooks for up to 6 people so that nobody will be fighting over the last bite.

Your fridge will be packed with this item in your kitchen. Make everything from salsa to hummus with this cord-free food chopper.

Now’s the season to pick up a new area rug to complement your outdoor patio furniture . For almost 50% off, Nicole Miller’s Azalea Outdoor Area Rug is bound to match any yard and garden-side layout. Plus, it looks great with a teak furniture set.

Indulge in a good night’s rest with BedsPick’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress Topper. The heavily discounted item comes in other sizes, too, all with that plush add-on that’ll have you catching those ZZZs in the most peaceful way possible.

We couldn’t believe our eyes when we realized Yankee Candle’s unbeatable large candles are a whopping 62% off during Prime Day. Though available in other scents , we love the medley of dried lavender and oak to provide a fresh yet subtly floral aura in your living space.

Green tea and charcoal infused in a mattress? While this combination might sound bizarre, it’s shown to absorb moisture and help you wake up restored and refreshed.

Recommended for medium rooms up to 155 square feet, this is a perfect option for reducing unhealthy parcels in slightly smaller spaces.

Ready to give your home a budget-friendly boho flair? This handcrafted farmhouse rug is made with renewable fiber. The circular shape makes for the perfect setting below the dinner table.

Ready to make some home improvements? This power tool has you covered. Easily maneuver in corners and tight spaces and sand hard-to-reach surfaces.

This 57-piece toolkit has everything you can think of. Between a lithium iron drill, tool bag, claw hammer, tape measure, and adjustable wrench, you will never have to call your handyman again.

Take your best swing to your living room. You won’t have to go all the way to the golf course with this mini golf putting green.

This humane water jet repeller protects your garden and lawn from predators or puppies. With this motion-detected sensor, you can rest easy knowing your precious plants are safe.

Best Style Deals Under $100

At a phenomenal discount, Adidas’ Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes are less than $40 for Amazon’s two-day event. They’re breathable and comfortable and will match your favorite sports bra and leggings combo any day of the week.

When else can you grab Levi’s New Boyfriend Jeans for just $29? Amazon Prime Day truly blessed us with some of the best women’s jeans on sale. The classic bottoms also come in a vast size range and shade variety.

Best Tech Deals Under $100

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are nearly $100 off this Amazon Prime Day, and in this beautiful rose gold color that’s sleek and cancels out all noise. Other colors are on sale, too, and the carrying case doubles as a portable charger (a bonus!)

Whether you’re thinking about kickstarting a podcast or simply want to amp up your tech setup, Blue Yeti’s USB Microphone is a solid buy. It’s one of the best ones you can shop for, much ado to its cardioid pickup patterns (for multi-directional sound) and easy-to-use, plug-and-play design.

Let’s be honest — we all have hundreds of photos in our camera roll, not so much in photo frames. Develop your precious memories with HP’s Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer, which is less than $100 during Prime Day. Plus, the marble exterior is super on-trend.

We can’t believe this ultra-thin, ultra-modern monitor from Sceptre is just $79. It’s an Amazon Choice product, features a high-resolution display and doesn’t take up too much space on your desk. Plus, more than 21K users love it.

Best Health Deals Under $100

On the market for a new electric toothbrush ? The hum by Colgate is $40 off for Prime Day and, aside from the toothbrush, comes with a carrying case and an extra refill brush. There are three vibration modes and even boasts Bluetooth technology to help target spots that need more brushing (how cool is that)?

Best Baby Deals Under $100

Soothe your baby straight to sleep with Airsee’s Portable Sound Machine. It also doubles as a nightlight so your baby won’t be entirely in the dark and comes with five nature-inspired sounds and three light levels.

If you’re low on space or don’t feel like picking up and moving a full-blown high chair from room to room, the Fisher-Price SpaceSaver Simple Clean High Chair is your best bet. It’s just $37 this Prime Day, has a larger wrap-around tray to keep more food on the tray (instead of on the floor) and has an adjustable incline for bottle feeding.

Medela’s Manual Harmony Single-Hand Breast Pump is less than $25 right now and is perfect if you prefer a light and portable design that makes feeding as easy as possible. Its flex technology is specially designed with a soft rim to fit better and more comfortably, too.

Give the toddlers what they want! This climbing set has a gentle slope for soft landings and cute clubhouse windows to peek through. Turn your living room into an adventurous playground.

Have a picky eater? Do they hate their food touching? For half off, this adorable bento-style lunchbox will keep your kid’s favorite meal organized and fresh.

