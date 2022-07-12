ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DNC ads warn voters that GOP wants nationwide abortion ban

By WILL WEISSERT
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVtED_0gcc0gtO00

The Democratic National Committee is launching a digital ad campaign to energize its voters after last month’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade , warning that Republicans’ ultimate goal is to outlaw abortion nationwide .

The committee is sponsoring an at least $10,000 ad buy beginning Tuesday on the websites of more than 20 lifestyle publications, including Teen Vogue, Refinery29, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Essence, GQ, Men’s Health and Esquire.

The ads feature a picture of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell alongside pink, white and blue text that says: “Republicans are pushing to ban abortion nationally. Join us in fighting back."

The cost is modest for a national campaign — especially when activists have accused President Joe Biden and other top Democrats of failing to respond forcefully enough to the Supreme Court's decision. Still, Democrats are betting outrage over the high court's action can fire up their base ahead of the midterm elections , while inflation is at record highs and Biden's approval ratings sag .

The DNC says it also plans to launch a separate, six-figure television ad campaign encouraging activism to defend abortion rights later this week across a dozen media markets in battleground areas.

Many top Republicans, meanwhile, are eager to lean into the fight against abortion rights, seeing the overturning of Roe as a promise they kept to voters.

Since the Supreme Court nullified Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized the right to an abortion, in a ruling June 24, many Republican-led states have rushed to enact broad restrictions on the procedure. No federal legislation outlawing it exists, and getting such a bill through Congress would likely be difficult — but McConnell suggested even before the Supreme Court's ruling that a future nationwide ban was “possible."

Former Vice President Mike Pence said after the ruling that "we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

The DNC's digital ads are promoting what it is calling a “week of action” devoted to defending abortion rights.

“With this Defend Choice Week of Action, we’re giving people across the country a chance to turn their anger into action by holding anti-choice Republicans accountable and helping to elect Democrats," DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

The digital ads, and the television campaign beginning later this week, are also helping publicize DefendChoice.org, a website the various Democratic campaign arms created after the Supreme Court ruling.

The DNC says the site connects grassroots activists with the party's existing national infrastructure, and it notes that its volunteers made 23,000-plus calls in the weekend following the ruling — its most active weekend since last November's election. The committee says even before the ruling, it held briefings for state parties, elected officials and campaign staff to share research and messaging ideas compiled on the national level.

Tuesday’s digital ad buy and the upcoming TV buy follow a five-figure digital campaign launched June 29 in which the DNC proclaimed that Republicans “want to go further and ban abortion. Believe them.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of abortion at https://apnews.com/hub/abortion .

___

This story has been corrected to show the DNC chair’s first name is Jaime, not Jamie.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
CNN

Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
KENTUCKY STATE
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Dnc Chair#The Dnc#Dnc#Gop#Republicans#Gq#Men S Health#Senate#Democrats#The Supreme Court
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Klobuchar, Warren press Meta on "censoring" of abortion posts

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote to leadership at Meta last week to press the company about reports it has been "censoring posts containing accurate information about abortion" since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a letter shared exclusively with Axios. Driving the news:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
73K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy