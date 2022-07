For the second year in a row, the state budget that was ratified by the South Carolina General Assembly included over $17 million in new funding for Lander University. In its FY 2022-23 budget, the state legislature appropriated $17,182,780 to Lander, which included $8 million for a new information commons on the University’s campus that will ultimately take the place of Jackson Library. An additional $6 million was allocated to Lander so that the existing library can be renovated into classroom and laboratory space upon completion of the new information commons.

GREENWOOD, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO