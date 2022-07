Every year, thousands of Michiganders are locked up without being convicted of any crime, often because they can’t afford to pay even a few hundred dollars in bail. . Arrested for disorderly conduct after a heated discussion with a teacher she believed had failed to protect one of her three young children from a school bully, Gardner’s bail was set at $630. Unable to go to work or care for her kids while being locked up for nearly a week, she was finally forced to use money set aside for rent to buy her way out of jail. As a result, her family lost their housing.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO