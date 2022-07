Growing up with six siblings meant we always had lots of birthdays to celebrate together. However, in the recent past, our two older sisters died. They were in their 90s, and their names were Ginny and Marilyn. When Marilyn’s birthday came up this past May, her children got her siblings all together for brunch and celebrated her birthday anyway. We spent a couple of hours just sitting and remembering the good times we had with her. Then in June, when it would have been Ginny’s birthday, her children got us all together again to remember the years we had with her as our oldest sibling. I enjoyed it because it was a time to talk and laugh together for as long as the restaurant allowed us to stay.

