NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death, announced Thursday. “We offer our condolences to the Trump family,” attorney general’s office spokesperson Delaney Kempner said in a statement. There are no new dates yet for the depositions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO