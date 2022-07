By Robert Segal: Tim Tszyu is excited at hearing the news from undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell Charlo that the two will be fighting on January 28th in the U.S. WBO mandatory Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) says he’s going to go over to the U.S for his training camp, and he’ll be 100% ready to rip away the four belts from the “grumpy” Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs). Tszyu notes that Jermell is always angry and like an “old man.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO