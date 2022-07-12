Nashville hosts the Seattle Sounders in conference play

Seattle Sounders FC (8-8-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (7-6-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -103, Seattle +267, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and the Seattle Sounders meet in a conference matchup.

Nashville is 4-5-4 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is 10th in the Western Conference drawing 83 corner kicks, averaging 4.4 per game.

The Sounders are 6-6-2 against Western Conference teams. The Sounders have a 3-0-0 record in games they score two goals.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Nashville won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has 10 goals and three assists for Nashville. C.J. Sapong has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Jordan Morris has five goals and one assist for the Sounders. Raul Ruidiaz has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Sounders: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Handwalla Bwana (injured), Robert Castellanos (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Xavier Arreaga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.