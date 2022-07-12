Atlanta United takes on Real Salt Lake in non-conference action

Real Salt Lake (8-5-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (5-8-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -116, Real Salt Lake +279, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts Real Salt Lake in non-conference play.

United is 4-2-3 at home. United has a 2-0-1 record in games it scores more than two goals.

RSL is 2-5-3 in road games. RSL is 6-3 in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has five goals and four assists for United. Dom Dwyer has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Justen Glad has scored three goals for RSL. Jefferson Savarino has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

RSL: 5-3-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Emerson Hyndman (injured), Dylan Castanheira (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Ronald Hernandez (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured).

RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured), Justen Glad (injured), Bret Halsey (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.