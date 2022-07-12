Etienne leads the Columbus Crew against D.C. United

Columbus Crew (6-5-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (5-10-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +130, Columbus +192, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Derrick Etienne leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with D.C. United after scoring two goals against the Chicago Fire.

United is 4-8-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is 1-3-0 when it scores just one goal.

The Crew are 5-3-4 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew have a 3-0-1 record in games they score two goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Crew won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara has six goals for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Etienne has five goals and five assists for the Crew. Erik Hurtado has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

Crew: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Adrien Perez (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

Crew: Marlon Hairston (injured), Artur (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.