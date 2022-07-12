ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Minnesota United aims to continue win streak in matchup with Sporting Kansas City

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Sporting Kansas City (5-11-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-8-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -135, Sporting Kansas City +326, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United heads into a matchup against Sporting Kansas City as winners of three straight games.

United is 6-4-2 in conference games. Emanuel Reynoso leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven. United has scored 26 goals.

Sporting KC is 4-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC has a -16 goal differential, scoring 18 goals while allowing 34.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynoso has seven goals and three assists for United. Robin Lod has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Johnny Russell has five goals for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.5 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Romain Metanire (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Niko Hansen (injured).

Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Saint Paul, KS
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Pulido
Person
Niko Hansen
Person
Graham Zusi
Person
Robin Lod
Person
Hassani Dotson
Person
Gadi Kinda
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

994K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy