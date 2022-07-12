Minnesota United aims to continue win streak in matchup with Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City (5-11-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-8-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -135, Sporting Kansas City +326, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United heads into a matchup against Sporting Kansas City as winners of three straight games.

United is 6-4-2 in conference games. Emanuel Reynoso leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven. United has scored 26 goals.

Sporting KC is 4-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC has a -16 goal differential, scoring 18 goals while allowing 34.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynoso has seven goals and three assists for United. Robin Lod has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Johnny Russell has five goals for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.5 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Romain Metanire (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Niko Hansen (injured).

Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.