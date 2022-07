The Vicksburg Police Department is currently investigating two cases of malicious mischief, one shooting and one auto burglary case reported this week. On Monday, July 11, at 8:28 a.m., officers responded to a report of damage to a vehicle that occurred at the McNutt House, 815 First East Street, on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The owner of the vehicle reported someone fired a weapon during a disturbance there and a bullet struck the front passenger door of her 2018 Infiniti QX60.

