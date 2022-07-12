ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mother of girl who died from toxic air urges Tory leadership hopefuls to take pollution ‘really seriously’

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNFbD_0gcazKbO00

Tory leadership candidates must “take air pollution really seriously”, the mother of a London schoolgirl who died after exposure to toxic air has warned.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, whose daughter Ella was nine years old when she suffered a fatal asthma attack in 2013 linked to severe air pollution, has criticised Conservative leadership hopefuls for dismissing green issues.

MPs vying to be the next Prime Minister have largely been silent on the environment – or have suggested rowing back on green policies including the legal target to cut climate emissions to net zero by 2050.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said the net zero target was in the Conservative manifesto in 2019 and was linked to efforts to tackle air pollution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnfUM_0gcazKbO00

Many measures to tackle climate emissions, such as switching to electric vehicles and replacing gas boilers with electric heat pumps, also reduce local air pollutants.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah warned candidates: “Stop putting this message out there, that you will get rid of green issues like air pollution.

“Your premiership will fail catastrophically because it’s breaking the health service.”

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said there were health costs of £20 billion a year from conditions related to air pollution, which is linked with early deaths and a host of health problems from asthma to dementia, lung cancer and low birth weight, as well as development issues in children.

“It increases the gap in inequality in health because we don’t breathe the same air,” she warned.

“I want them to say they’re going to take air pollution really seriously,” she told the PA news agency.

She added: “When prospective candidates fob off green issues, they make themselves sound like climate deniers.”

But she also urged: “Even if you’re a climate cynic, just believe in air pollution, it affects everything, environment, transport, education, the economy, health especially.”

A leading clean air campaigner, Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah is pushing for a public health campaign on the issue, stronger action on vehicle idling and tougher legal targets to curb pollutants, warning Government proposals are not strong enough.

A new “Ella’s Law” has been introduced as a Lords’ Private Member’s Bill to establish the right to clean air and join policies on air pollution with proposals to combat the climate emergency.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said that under the Environment Act passed last year, the Government must set new targets for curbing air pollutants by October 31.

“The new Government has to set air quality targets, and whoever is coming in charge needs to understand the scale of the problem,” she warned.

Comments / 0

Related
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pollutants#Economy#Clean Air#Uk#Tory#Conservative
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Significant chance that someone will be killed by an out-of-control rocket in next decade, scientists warn

There is a significant chance someone will be killed by a rocket falling to Earth in the next decade, scientists have warned.A new assessment of the danger posed to human life by out-of-control rockets says there is a roughly 10 per cent chance that one or more casualties will be caused in the next 10 years.What is more, the risk of such death is unfairly spread, they note, with those in the global south more at risk of such impacts. Rocket bodies are more likely to drop on cities such as Jakarta, Dhaka and Lagos than they are in New...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
contagionlive.com

More mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Associated with Lower Risk of Long COVID

Health care workers in Italy infected with SARS-CoV-2 were less likely to develop long COVID symptoms if they were fully vaccinated and boosted with an mRNA vaccine, a recent study found. Being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 provided the most protection against long COVID, a recent study of health...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP as he urges schools to 'push back' against trans campaigners

A Tory MP says schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase' as he urges schools to 'push back' against campaigners. Nick Fletcher, who made headlines when he claimed young men are being turned towards a life of crime because Dr Who is a woman, has sent letters to every school in his constituency.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Young Black people changing their names and hair at work to ‘fit in’ with colleagues

Young Black people are changing their names at work and don’t feel comfortable wearing their natural hair, a new study has revealed. 22 per cent of young Black people reported changing their name on a job application to improve their chances of success, according to the largest ever survey of Black Gen Z Talent in the UK conducted by recruitment marketing agency, TapIn.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Tens of thousands face ‘devastation’ if government fails to tackle rogue housing providers, charity warns

Tens of thousands of vulnerable people face “devastation” if the government fails to clamp down on rogue supported housing providers, ministers have been warned.Ministers have been urged to take “decisive” action to prevent “eye-watering” amounts of public money from continuing to be paid to unscrupulous housing providers following an investigation by The Independent and openDemocracy.Our probe revealed that more than £132m has been handed out in housing benefit to rogue providers for “exempt accommodation”, which is supposed to offer housing to vulnerable people such as women who have fled domestic abuse, homeless people and care leavers.Under regulations, providers of exempt...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Tory leadership candidates ‘ignoring winter fuel crisis’ urged to do more for struggling families

Tory leadership candidates are “ignoring” the winter fuel crisis and should set out how they would help families and businesses, leading charities have said.Martin Lewis, founder of MoneysavingExpert.com, warned the energy crisis was “potentially more dangerous to lives than the pandemic” and the country could face “cataclysmic” problems this winter as he received his CBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.The consumer expert condemned the MPs running in the Tory leadership contest for their “deafening silence” on how they would tackle the energy crisis on becoming prime minister in the autumn.Many of the candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Villagers tie up 13-foot crocodile believing it had swallowed a boy whole

Villagers in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh caught and tied up a 13-foot crocodile, suspecting that it had swallowed a seven-year-old child whole.People in Sheopur city claimed that the child Antar Singh, who was bathing in the Chambal river with his friends on Monday, was still alive inside the crocodile’s stomach, according to reports. However, the next morning Singh’s body was found floating in the river.The boy, a resident of Raghunathpur village located about 180km from Gwalior city, had gone swimming in the river when he disappeared. When his parents began searching for him, some villagers claimed they had...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Labor faces decisions on approval of up to 27 coal developments including greenfield mines

The Albanese government could face decisions on whether to approve up to 27 coal mining developments, based on applications lodged under national environment laws. An analysis by the Sunrise Project, a climate activist group, found 13 greenfield coalmines and 14 extensions of existing mines had been referred to the federal government for assessment under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy