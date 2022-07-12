ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecutors investigate explosive placed in central Warsaw

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Prosecutors in Poland's capital questioned witnesses and gathered evidence Tuesday after a 31-year-old man allegedly placed what police have described as a projectile in a busy downtown area of Warsaw.

Investigators were awaiting an expert's opinion on the type and potential range of the explosive, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokesperson for the prosecutors’ office in central Warsaw.

Skrzyniarz gave no other details of the object the man allegedly took out of a backpack Monday and placed on the pavement a few blocks from the presidential palace and near the city's Old Town tourist area.

Over 300 people were participating in a commemorative march and rally for Polish victims massacred during World War II when the incident occurred.

Videos posted on YouTube of what appeared to be Monday's incident show a man with a backpack approach speakers at a rally with an object in his hand that looks like a rusty artillery shell. He puts the object on the pavement, and the speakers call for security and police.

The man is brought to the ground, and officers at the scene tell people to back away from the object, which a police bomb squad later removed. The police said Monday it was a potentially powerful explosive.

Prosecutors plan to question the suspect Wednesday, Skrzyniarz told The Associated Press.

He could face up to eight years in prison on charges of endangering the lives and health of many people with a potential explosion. The police say he is known to them.

Police initially described the situation as “serious,” but there was no explosion and there were no reports of anyone being hurt.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warsaw#Polish#The Associated Press
The Independent

Man leaves severed head on steps of court building after body dumped near river

A man has been arrested after a severed head was left on the steps of a court in Germany.Eyewitnesses called police early on Tuesday evening after spotting the man placing the body part outside the main entrance to Bonn district court.German police said a body they believe to belong to the severed head was found a few hundred metres away near the Rhine River. The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Bonn, was arrested after being found near the court building.Police said the detained man is known to officers, particularly for narcotics crime.The victim has not yet been identified but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
World War II
TheDailyBeast

Man Murdered His Albino Brother to Sell Body Parts as Good Luck Charms, Court Says

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Begins With Chilling Details of Killing

2:50 PM PT -- Nip's legal team just called a witness, a man who goes by the name Cowboy. Cowboy testified he heard the verbal exchange between Holder and Nipsey just minutes before the shooting. He says Nip told Holder, "You know there’s some paperwork floating around. I haven’t read it, but you need to take care of it.” Which usually means police documents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Missing suspect in woman’s murder googled ‘how to be a serial killer’

A 28-year-old man who is accused of dismembering 24-year-old California woman Felicia Johnson googled “how to be a serial killer” and is now on the run after being briefly detained, said police.Authorities are on the lookout for Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, who is accused of having tampered with evidence after allegedly murdering Johnson.The California resident has been missing since April this year.Houston’s police department on Thursday shared graphic details of what they claimed was evidence that made them believe Johnson was murdered.Police said Mr Nwobodo googled “what does bleach do to blood”, “how to be a serial killer” and “how does one...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African authorities were seeking answers Monday, a day after 21 underage teenagers partying after the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest a 13-year-old girl, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped in chairs and couches, and sprawled on the dancefloor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Tech CEO arrested in 30-year-old cold case with new evidence from advance in DNA

Recent breakthroughs in DNA have enabled police in California to arrest a tech CEO in connection with a nearly 30-year-old cold case, authorities confirmed. John Kevin Woodward, 58, the chief executive and president of ReadyTech, was reportedly arrested at John F Kennedy Airport over the weekend after he landed in the US from the Netherlands, where he’s been residing for the past few decades.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
73K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy