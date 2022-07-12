Rangers' Corey Seager: Homer streak at four games

Burger (hand) won't begin his rehab assignment Friday as previously reported, as he's come down with an illness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger was supposed to start working his way back from a bruised right hand with Triple-A Charlotte but will wait at least one more day to do so. It already seemed likely that the White Sox could wait to activate him until the beginning of the second half, so this delay may not actually affect his ultimate return date unless the illness winds up costing him more than a day or two.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO