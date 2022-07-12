Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Registers steal Monday

McMahon isn't starting Thursday's game against San Diego. McMahon is getting a day off after he went 4-for-14 with a triple, two runs, a stolen base, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Garrett Hampson will take over at third base and bat ninth.
Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
Tovar (groin) won't be available for Saturday's All-Star Futures Game, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. The Rockies' top prospect remains on Double-A Hartford's 7-day injured list while he continues to recover from a groin injury that has kept him out of action since June 29. The organization is hopeful the 20-year-old infielder will be ready to play again shortly after the All-Star break.
Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
Cisnero (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. The Tigers optioned Thursday's starter Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo following the game, and the team will also make a move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster so Cisnero can rejoin the bullpen. The righty has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a right shoulder strain in early April. He posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 67 games in 2021, while also recording four saves.
Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
Zunino (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Zunino has been out since early June with left shoulder inflammation. He recently received treatment on his neck to deal with tingling down his arm and doesn't appear to be close to a return, something this transaction confirms. He'll now be out until mid-August at the earliest. Christian Bethancourt and Francisco Mejia should continue splitting time behind the plate in his absence. Zunino's vacated 40-man roster spot will go to Luis Patino, who returned from his own trip to the 60-day injured list.
Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to mid-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel was penciled in to start in center field, but he was a late removal from the lineup due to the back issue. He missed a few games with a lower-back strain during the first half of June, but he returned without a trip to the injured list and didn't appear to have any further issues until Wednesday.
The Rangers selected Hernandez's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, and he'll bat eighth as the designated hitter for Texas' series opener with Seattle. Hernandez has hit well at Round Rock this year with a .910 OPS, 11 home runs, 35 RBI and nine stolen bases in 62 games, and he'll now receive his first opportunity in the big leagues. Steven Duggar was optioned to Round Rock in a corresponding move. The righty-hitting Hernandez could serve as a short-side platoon option at DH while he's up with Texas.
A legal battle spanning years over minor league player pay has ended with a nine-figure payout by Major League Baseball. The league will pay $185 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit filed by minor leaguers alleging minimum wage and overtime violations by teams, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The settlement, filed Friday, still requires approval by a judge.
Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
Keuchel (2-7) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Giants. The Giants set the tone early and teed off for three home runs against Keuchel. The lefty has alternated between mediocre and awful in his first four games for the Diamondbacks, and he's doing little to prove himself worthy of a spot in the rotation. Through 50.2 innings between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox, he has an 8.53 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 38:27 K:BB. Arizona's off day Thursday likely means Keuchel won't pitch again until after the All-Star break.
Iglesias (2-6) took the loss against Houston on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning. His velocity has been down recently, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The veteran closer was brought in with the score tied in the top...
