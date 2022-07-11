ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Where the sidewalk ends in Metro Nashville

wpln.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville is growing fast, but as a city largely designed around cars, its pedestrian infrastructure is seriously lagging. Only about 19 percent of Nashville streets have sidewalks. A callout to WPLN listeners yielded some common themes: too many streets and neighborhoods with no sidewalks,...

wpln.org

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground. As part of a summer series, here are a few more...
NASHVILLE, TN
beckersspine.com

Tennessee's largest orthopedic group opens 2nd new location in a month

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is opening a new location in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a July 15 news release shared in Rutherford County Source. The new location is the second in Murfreesboro and the second office the practice opened since the end of June. TOA also opened a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility June 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Sewage line creates messy situation in Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville neighborhood is cleaning up after a messy situation on Thursday. Sewage backed up into multiple homes along the 3200 block of Cloverwood Drive due to an issue with a Metro sewage line. Will Butler said he first noticed something wrong with his sewer on...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Say hello to Nashville’s new mini street sweeper, Demonbroomin

Early voting for the Aug. 4 primaries started Friday, but for one closely watched race, the results are already in. Nashville’s Department of Transportation allowed voters to name its new mini street sweeper. “Joclean” ran a good race, but “Demonbroomin” swept the competition with 41% of the vote.
NASHVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
wgnsradio.com

Another Whataburger Coming to the 'Boro

With anticipation growing over the opening of Whataburger at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro and a second at 360 West Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, the company has announced another future Rutherford County location. In an announcement of the third Nashville-area location in Lebanon opening Monday, Whatburger revealed mid-2023...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Nashville

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival returns July 22nd and 23rd

The 22nd Annual Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival will showcase the rich music history of Nashville’s Jefferson Street neighborhood through the sounds of jazz, blues, funk, gospel, soul, and R&B. This annual event brings community members together to celebrate arts, music and food culture – featuring local and national jazz and blues artists and food and retail vendors from the North Nashville community.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

200-year-old log house to be disassembled

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been part of Brentwood for nearly 200 years, but the city says a piece of local history has to be disassembled. It's a move that's brought on some pushback from those hoping such a familiar sight can be saved. The city says the deterioration is past that point.
BRENTWOOD, TN
#Metro Council#Infrastructure#Where The Sidewalk Ends#Middle Tennessee#Urban Construction#Education
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville celebrates Burger Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seven-dollar Hamburgers are on sale at 47 different burger places across the city this week as part of Nashville’s annual Burger Week. Coincidentally it’s NATIONAL French Fry day too. So it’s the sizzle that takes the spotlight. Grilled Burgers everywhere and in every...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

School door barricades sweep the country, but not in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The movement to use door barricades in school classrooms is sweeping the US. Nightlock is the biggest manufacturer of these devices, and they say they are now in 4,000 school districts, including every school in Michigan and Ohio. These devices are now legal in almost...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville street vendors running out of time due to new restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In less than seven days, street vendors will be banned from setting up shop along lower Broadway and many other popular areas of downtown Nashville. The Metro Traffic and Parking Committee voted to impose sidewalk vending restrictions during a Monday afternoon meeting, citing safety concerns. Mayor...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee restaurant owners, operators charged in scheme to harbor undocumented workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee has announced that a nine-count federal indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Emmy Squared Opens East Nashville Location

Emmy Squared Pizza, the award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant has officially opened its doors to its newest location in East Nashville. The latest outpost of the beloved restaurant and its fourth location in Nashville features Emmy Squared’s classics including the famous burgers including Le Matt Burger, voted the Best Burger in Nashville, Detroit-style pizzas, delicious salads, delectable shareable appetizers, as well as cocktails, wine, and beer. Located at 1000 Main Street on the corner of Main and South 10th Streets in East Nashville neighborhood with a buzzing food and nightlife scene, Emmy Squared encompasses 2,500 square feet of dining space with 65 seats. The East Nashville outpost of Emmy Squared features exclusive menu items and offerings celebrating the lively neighborhood including:
NASHVILLE, TN

