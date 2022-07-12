Mayor Garcetti Signs New Hotel Worker Protection Ordinance Into Law: Brentwood Beat – July 11th, 2022

VALLEJO – Vallejo residents will vote in November whether to enact a sales tax hike to pay for road repair, addressing homelessness, and cleaning blight in the city. A divided Vallejo City Council voted Tuesday to place a seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot. But the process didn’t go smoothly as councilmembers Pippin Dew, Katy Miessner, and Vice Mayor Rozzana Verder-Aliga expressed frustration toward Mayor Robert McConnell and Councilmember Cristina Arriola, District 6, who voted not to pursue the tax.
