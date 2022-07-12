ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Mayor Garcetti Signs New Hotel Worker Protection Ordinance Into Law: Brentwood Beat – July 11th, 2022

By Nick Antonicello
brentwoodnewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Four...

brentwoodnewsla.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord adopts rules to protect tenants

CONCORD, CA (July 14, 2022) — As the City Council approved a new Residential Tenant Anti-Harassment Protection Ordinance, members emphasized their commitment to the greater good. “I’ve heard too many stories of landlords being bad actors and too many stories of landlords violating the rights that tenants do have,”...
CONCORD, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo City Council places sales tax hike on November ballot

VALLEJO – Vallejo residents will vote in November whether to enact a sales tax hike to pay for road repair, addressing homelessness, and cleaning blight in the city. A divided Vallejo City Council voted Tuesday to place a seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot. But the process didn’t go smoothly as councilmembers Pippin Dew, Katy Miessner, and Vice Mayor Rozzana Verder-Aliga expressed frustration toward Mayor Robert McConnell and Councilmember Cristina Arriola, District 6, who voted not to pursue the tax.
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Brentwood, CA
Local
California Government
Brentwood, CA
Government
abc10.com

Stockton City Council approves new water conservation measures: What to know

STOCKTON, Calif. — From having designated days for lawn watering to requiring overall water reduction by 20%, new ordinances passed Tuesday by Stockton's City Council could bring changes or fines to some residents. During their public meeting Tuesday night, Stockton City Council members voted unanimously to approve changes to...
STOCKTON, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord working with MDRR to implement new recycling laws

CONCORD, CA (July 14, 2022) — California is experiencing the very real effects of a climate crisis: hotter summers with world record-breaking temperatures, even more devastating fire seasons, more extreme droughts and rising sea levels that erode our coastlines. Scientists tell us that greenhouse gasses released by human activities...
CONCORD, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Can California counties make Gov. Gavin Newsom’s CARE Court program work?

In early March, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a controversial proposal to compel people with serious mental health issues into care and housing. Mental health advocates, mayors and family members who stood alongside him at the press conference at a San Jose behavioral health treatment program heralded the plan, known as CARE Court, as a visionary move.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Monica College#Car Chase#Local News#Politics State#Politics Legislative
KTVU FOX 2

Police investigation shuts San Francisco streets

Several blocks in the Bernal Heights neighborhood of San Francisco are shut to traffic as police carry out an investigation on Friday. Police told KTVU the crisis negotiations team is interacting with a man "who may be experiencing a mental health emergency" and was armed. The incident began unfolding at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
UCLA
oaklandside.org

Two Oakland parks are getting big investments

Laura McCoy was raised in San Francisco public housing in an area that didn’t have parks nearby. “There was no green,” she said, “but you might see a little tree holding on for dear life.”. For the last 30 years, McCoy has lived two blocks from Verdese...
OAKLAND, CA
Government Technology

New Tech-Linked Layoffs Jolt San Francisco Bay Area

(TNS) — Layoffs linked to the tech sector have unleashed job cuts affecting several hundred Bay Area workers, according to official notices filed with the state's labor agency. Tesla, AppLovin and a custodial service for the owner of the Facebook app disclosed plans for a combined total of 659...
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy