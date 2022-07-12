ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Thunderstorms possible this afternoon; high of 86 and humid

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

NEW AND NOW: There could be severe thunderstorms later today, with strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says the first part of the day will be hot and humid with highs near the upper 80s.

Thunderstorms could move in after 5 p.m.

NEXT: The remainder of the week is expected to be hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees. There's also a few more chances for rain.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot, and humid. There is a chance for severe storms in the evening with highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid with a pop-up storm possible. Highs in the 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and seasonable. Slight chance of a few showers or storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and seasonable. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and seasonable. Highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper-80s.

