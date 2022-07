List of 6 Biggest and Best Amusement Parks in California you should visit with your friends or family

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park visitors will be prohibited from having campfires in some areas of the park starting Saturday to reduce the threat of sparking new wildfires at Yosemite, where firefighters have been battling a blaze since last week, officials said. Visitors won’t be allowed to start campfires, cooking fires, and/or charcoal fires in areas that are below 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) in elevation unless they are in campgrounds accessible by car or in picnic areas in developed portions of the park, the National Park Service said in a statement Friday. It said smoking is also prohibited in areas below 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) except inside an enclosed vehicle, a campground or picnic area where fires are specifically allowed, in a designated smoking area, or while in an area that is barren or has been cleared of all flammable material. Officials said visitors will be allowed to start fires in areas above 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) elevation but not above 9,600 feet (2,900 meters) elevation.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO