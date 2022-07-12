ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

List of 6 Biggest and Best Amusement Parks in California you should visit with your friends or family

yatrigann.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmusement Park is the biggest source of entertainment in the 21st century and California has some of the best amusement parks to offer. It has lots of theme parks to offer for different age groups, varieties and structures each being unique and magnificent from one another. Amusement parks are one of...

yatrigann.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

New San Jose craft beer honors defunct Frontier Village

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- As California Craft Beer Week kicks off a new micro brew is flying off store shelves in San Jose.The beer -- Frontier Village Hazy IPA -- honors a fondly remembered, Old West-style theme park that entertained Bay Area families from 1961 to 1980.It's the latest creation of Narrative Fermentations, one of San Jose's newest micro breweries."We just wanted to give the locals something that puts a smile on their face with that throwback nostalgia," said Jon Berkland, Narrative Fermentations co-founder.The story of how the beer came to be starts in the home of retired San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Yosemite National Park bans campfires in some areas of park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park visitors will be prohibited from having campfires in some areas of the park starting Saturday to reduce the threat of sparking new wildfires at Yosemite, where firefighters have been battling a blaze since last week, officials said. Visitors won’t be allowed to start campfires, cooking fires, and/or charcoal fires in areas that are below 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) in elevation unless they are in campgrounds accessible by car or in picnic areas in developed portions of the park, the National Park Service said in a statement Friday. It said smoking is also prohibited in areas below 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) except inside an enclosed vehicle, a campground or picnic area where fires are specifically allowed, in a designated smoking area, or while in an area that is barren or has been cleared of all flammable material. Officials said visitors will be allowed to start fires in areas above 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) elevation but not above 9,600 feet (2,900 meters) elevation.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy