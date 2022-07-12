ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

BLM to Open Fortymile Federal Subsistence Caribou Hunt on August 1

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvest limit of 2 bull caribou announced for fall hunt. FAIRBANKS, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office, is opening caribou hunting on federal public lands in Units 20E, 25C and a portion of 20F on Aug. 1, 2022, to provide opportunities for ​federal subsistence use,...

www.deltanewsweb.com

deltanewsweb.com

Alaska DOT&PF Richardson Washout

– The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) crews and contractors are currently working on responding to damage caused from flash flooding on the Richardson Highway between MP 218 to MP 234 on Monday, July 12. We are continuing to assess all identified locations on state-maintained infrastructure where repair work is necessary. Currently we have identified damage at Boulder Creek, Lower Suzy Q Creek, Upper Suzy Q, Falls Creek, Gunnysack Creek, Darling Creek, Ruby Creek and One Mile Creek Whistler Creek, Trims Creek, Castner Creek, Lower Miller, Coyote Creek, and on the Richardson MP 220.5, 226, 230.5, 229.1, 232.1, 228, 228.9, and 209.8. The road at Bear Creek has completely washed out on both sides of the bridge. A map of the location sites shares these locations on the Richardson washout website.
ALASKA STATE
deltanewsweb.com

New Spending Plan for Transportation Spreads Benefits Throughout Alaska

STIP Amendment 4 aligns with Governor Dunleavy Priorities, FY23 Capital Budget. (ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The long-awaited spending plan modifications outlining new federal funding for transportation are now available for public review. Projects that improve transportation safety, fix our existing infrastructure, support economic vitality, and provide resiliency, sustainability and mobility are included in the spending plan.
ALASKA STATE

