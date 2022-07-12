BLM to Open Fortymile Federal Subsistence Caribou Hunt on August 1

– The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) crews and contractors are currently working on responding to damage caused from flash flooding on the Richardson Highway between MP 218 to MP 234 on Monday, July 12. We are continuing to assess all identified locations on state-maintained infrastructure where repair work is necessary. Currently we have identified damage at Boulder Creek, Lower Suzy Q Creek, Upper Suzy Q, Falls Creek, Gunnysack Creek, Darling Creek, Ruby Creek and One Mile Creek Whistler Creek, Trims Creek, Castner Creek, Lower Miller, Coyote Creek, and on the Richardson MP 220.5, 226, 230.5, 229.1, 232.1, 228, 228.9, and 209.8. The road at Bear Creek has completely washed out on both sides of the bridge. A map of the location sites shares these locations on the Richardson washout website.

