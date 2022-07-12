ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho gas prices start to slide, could follow national trend

By Press Release
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week, and more could be on the way. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem...

