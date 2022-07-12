Idaho gas prices start to slide, could follow national trend

One can't blame every wildfire on climate change. The Halfway Hill Fire that has burned over 10,000 acres in Millard County, Utah, for example, appears to have been started by a neglected campfire. But one can blame climate change that it has spread further and faster than in previous decades by the same laws of physics by which Lake Mead and Lake Powell are drying up. We are experiencing the driest 22-year period in at least 12 centuries. In July 2021, the Great Salt Lake reached its lowest level since measurements began in 1875. The lake’s surface area has shrunk to about 950 square miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, less than a third of the 3,300 recorded in 1987. This week, the record was broken again. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 99.9% of Utah is currently in either “severe” or “extreme” drought levels. The Western USA is getting hotter and drier. This is a direct consequence of atmospheric CO2 rising from pre-industrial 285 ppm to today's 420+ ppm. Fellow Republicans and Democrats, let us join in common cause to pull our fat out of the fire before the Western USA becomes an arid dust bowl.

MILLARD COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO