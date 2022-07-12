ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Get 20% Off This Editor's Choice Push Cart During Amazon Prime Day

By Ed Carruthers
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

BagBoy Nitron Golf Push Cart | 20% off at Amazon
Was $319.95 Now $254.95

Save yourself over $60 on one of the best golf push carts in the game. We liked it so much that we included it on our Editor's Choice awards list for 2022. View Deal

Get 20% Off This Editor's Choice Push Cart During Amazon Prime Day

BagBoy is one of the less well-known brands in the golf market, but our testing has revealed it makes some of the best golf carts around. One of those is the BagBoy Nitron push cart, a model we loved and on Prime Day you can get it for 20% off which represents outstanding value. We think it is a bargain you do not want to miss out on, especially considering how highly we rated this cart, featuring it in our Editors Choice list for 2022 .

Watch the BagBoy Nitron push cart in action during this video review

Our testing showed that this is a reliable and easy-to-use manual cart that forgoes the faff and painstaking folding and unfolding you have to do with many other carts before and after your round. It is called the Nitron because it features a nitrogen-powered opening mechanism that unfolds the trolley in one smooth action when you’ve unloaded the cart from your car. Likewise, the trolley packs away again just as easily and folds into a compact ball that can be easily placed into the trunk.

(Image credit: Future)

Fitting our clubs to the Nitron was very easy, too, with the bungee straps on the cart doing an excellent job of securing a bag to the cart firmly for the duration of our round. Thanks to its wide base, you’ll feel confident placing a heavier bag on the trolley, with this offering being one of the most stable trolleys on the market. We found it very easy to push the Nitron out on the golf course because it is noticeably lightweight and it also comes with a scorecard holder, a drinks holder, a phone holder and an umbrella holder.

While many of the best electric golf trolleys and best push carts can require a lot of attention to use, the Nitron excels above others as it simply gets the basics right. While this is already one of the best value golf push carts on the market, you can save yourself a further $65 this Amazon Prime Day , which you could use to spend on one of the other products on offer today and tomorrow.

