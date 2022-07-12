ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Summer Time Rendering Based on a True Story?

By Cathlyn Melo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Time Rendering is the mystery-filled show of the spring anime season, with drastic tone shifts that shocked the anime community. With so many eerie and otherworldly events occurring in rapid succession, is it possible that Summer Time Rendering is based on a true story?. Table of Contents. What...

Is ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Based on a True Story?

Children of the ’70s and ’80s grew up on V.C. Andrews’ creepy novels, most notably Flowers In The Attic, the 1979 book about a group of four siblings who are locked away in an attic in their grandparents’ home for years. The children’s own mother, Corinne, has locked them there because she plans to ask for her inheritance from her estranged father, Malcolm Foxworth, who won’t give her the money if he knows that she has had children. (Because… spoiler alert, Corinne’s husband was also her uncle, making her children the products of incest.) During the time while the children are locked away, the eldest two fall… in… love. The theme of incest in the books is like, THE BIG THING, in case you couldn’t guess, and millions of us read these bestsellers as pre-teens, rapt and like, wishing all the best for sibling sweethearts Chris and Cathy Dollanganger.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Leaked Concept Art Reveals First Look at Doctor Doom

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the many highly-anticipated Marvel films of the year. According to recent reports, the upcoming sequel will be the debut of two major Marvel Comics characters: Riri Williams aka Ironheart, and Namor The Sub-Mariner. But if that's not compelling enough, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also rumored to introduce Fantastic Four's arch-nemesis, Victor Von Doom, widely known as Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
Is Regé-Jean Page Being Recast in Bridgerton?

One of the top original series in Netflix remains a success since its premiere in 2020 and the Duke of Hastings has been a fan-favorite from then on. However, his non-appearance in Season 2 made everyone curious whether Regé-Jean Page would return in Bridgerton. Is Regé-Jean Page Being Recast...
TV SERIES
Did Thor Really Kill Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. Read at your own risk!. Other than the Norse gods, the deities of Egypt and Wakanda already had their introductions in the MCU through Moon Knight and Black Panther. For Thor: Love and Thunder, it's the time of the Greek myths to enter the picture. There's Russell Crowe's Zeus but in his short appearance, did Thor kill him that easily?
MOVIES
Demon Slayer Star Cast in Urusei Yatsura Remake

Ahead of the series’ release, the Urusei Yatsura remake announced its Season 1 release plans along with the addition of a popular Demon Slayer voice actor in the cast. The announcement was made via a post on the Urusei Yatsura remake official Twitter. The post confirmed that season 1 of the series will air over two consecutive seasons. This means Urusei Yatsura Season 1 will air from Fall 2022 to Winter 2023.
COMICS
Entertainment
Comics
Anime
How Married at First Sight's Katina and Olajuwon Grew Their Love Story Away From Cameras

Watch: Married at First Sight's Katina & Olajuwon on Finding Love. Getting Married at First Sight is a decision this couple won't regret. During season 14 of Lifetime's reality show, viewers watched Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson say "I do" minutes after meeting for the first time. For the next eight weeks, the couple documented their life as newlyweds with Olajuwon reaffirming his commitment during a reunion show proposal.
TV & VIDEOS
The Bold & Beautiful Sheila Twist That Could Cause Huge Drama and Prove That Ridge Isn’t as Over Taylor as He Thinks He Is

Sheila could tear the Forrester’s apart without lifting a finger!. With the woman who “killed” Finn and shot Steffy on the loose, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Ridge has been doing everything in his power to keep his loved ones safe. He’s hired extra security, which we’re told has been stationed outside the homes of Brooke, Taylor, Hope and Thomas. He’s also got men watching Steffy and her kids during their overseas trip.
TV SERIES
Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings

Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Black Panther Star Confirms He Won't be Reprising MCU Role in Wakanda Forever

Frustrating news, Marvel Cinematic Universe junkies. Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther sequel just lost a key actor in Daniel Kaluuya who plays W'Kabi in the franchise. Turns out, the two-time Academy Award winner will not be reprising his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever despite being previously listed as part of the project.
MOVIES
Married at First Sight Recap: Lindsey Georgoulis Shares Her 'Strong First Impressions' of New Couples

Lindsey Georgoulis appeared on Married at First Sight's 14th season, which took place in Boston and aired earlier this year. Though she was married to Mark Maher at the time, the pair have since split. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Georgoulis gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's premiere episode and how she predicts this season will play out.
RELATIONSHIPS
Netflix's Resident Evil: Who is Albert Wesker's Japanese Friend, Ada Wong, In The Finale?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Resident Evil. Read at your own risk!. Netflix's Resident Evil may not be the usual way to reboot or relaunch the beloved franchise but it is surely its very own kind, a brand new way to tell the story. Still, there are some familiar names coming up. Who is the Japanese friend of Albert Wesker, Ada Wong, and how will she play a part in the potential next season?
TV SERIES
Where to Watch and Stream The Four Feathers Free Online

Best sites to watch The Four Feathers - Last updated on Jul 14, 2022. Best sites to stream: Amazon Prime Video ,Paramount Plus. Best sites to buy: Google Play Movies ,Amazon Video. Best sites to rent: Google Play Movies ,Amazon Video. Read more to see all the sites where you...
TV & VIDEOS
My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.

